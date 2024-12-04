Phillies and Mariners have discussed trade involving Alec Bohm and Seattle’s top pitchers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

By now, two things have become evident for Philadelphia Phillies fans during the still-young offseason. One is that the team is actively looking for starting pitching help. They already have a Cy Young candidate and solid mid-rotation stalwarts, but want another top arm to build a super staff. The other thing is that they are more than open to trading third baseman Alec Bohm.

Alec Bohm is on the tradeblock

Yes, Bohm faded a bit after a hot start, but still finished the year with a solid .780 OPS, a 115 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR, 97 RBI, 44 doubles, and 15 home runs. His defense at the hot corner improved, and that unlocked a new WAR ceiling for the Phillies infielder. He became an All-Star for the first time in 2024.

The Phillies have been linked with free agent Alex Bregman and veteran trade target Nolan Arenado, so they are considering flipping Bohm for starting pitching help.

“The #Mariners have discussed a trade with the #Phillies involving INF Alec Bohm, per @A_Jude Jude notes that PHI initially asked for one of SEA’s top pitchers (Logan Gilbert or George Kirby) in exchange for Bohm,” MLB Deadline News posted on X.

The Phillies have their sights on acquiring impact pitching

Adam Jude is a Seattle-based reporter with sources on the Mariners. He said that the M’s have, at least initially, balked at the Phillies’ asking price for Bohm. Both Gilbert and Kirby are considered among the best young starters in the American League. They posted a 3.24 and a 3.53 ERA, respectively, in 2024 and would immediately slot in nicely in the Phillies pitching staff.

The Mariners are probably reluctant to part with any of their two young righties. Perhaps Luis Castillo can get them on the phone, though. Theoretically, a deal of this nature between the Phillies and the Mariners makes sense. Can they agree on the details?