Phillies and star catcher interest in contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies will be entering a big 2025 season after falling short of high expectations yet again. This could be their best chance at finally winning a title given the uncertainty surrounding the future of a few key players.

J.T. Realmuto is interested in extension with Phillies

One player who is set to hit free agency after this season wants to stay in Philadelphia long-term. Catcher J.T. Realmuto expressed to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber that the veteran has an interest in staying with the Phillies past his current contract.

“Obviously I have interest in coming back to the Phillies,” Realmuto said. “I love being here. My wife loves it here, my family. Their friends are all in the organization. So, there’s certainly interest on our end. I would hope the Phillies have interest, as well.”

Realmuto, 33, was traded to the Phillies in 2019 after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins. He then signed a five-year, $115 million deal with Philadelphia in 2021 and has consistently been one of the top catchers in baseball since joining them.

This past season, he only appeared in 99 games but blasted 14 home runs and boasted a .751 OPS. He is a catalyst behind the Phillies’ success and is a crucial component of their offense.

An injury-riddled 2024 could have an impact on Realmuto’s next contract

Despite that, however, concerns about his age and knee injury from last season are legitimate, and are sure to be factors that are discussed in extension talks. He will be 34 years old at the start of this season, and given that catchers typically don’t age very well, any contract given to him will likely be a short-term deal as opposed to a long-term commitment.

2025 could be a career-defining season for Realmuto, as he will look to avoid showing any signs of decline coming off of an injury-riddled season. Additionally, the Phillies will have high expectations once again and are expected to compete heavily with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets for the NL East division title.

A big season from Realmuto could have a major effect on what his next contract will look like. Ultimately, it remains to be seen if he and the Phillies will remain as partners for the long haul.