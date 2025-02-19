Phillies predicted to pursue former MVP after major development

Now that Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is changing his position, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as candidates to try and trade for him in 2025.

The Phillies could deal for Mike Trout & upgrade their outfield

For much of the offseason, the Phillies were shopping right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh. While Philadelphia has retained both stars, Trout could take over for one and give the team a major boost.

Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Brad Wakai shared this about how Trout moving from center to right field could open the door for the Phillies to try and acquire him:

“And based on the latest news surrounding Mike Trout, his name is going to be back in the headlines when it comes to the possibility of him coming to Philadelphia,” Wakai wrote. “‘He will play right field moving forward in an effort to preserve his body,’ reported Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.”

Trout’s move to right field aligns with Phillies’ desire

Trout could be a major upgrade over Castellanos out of right field. The three-time American League MVP has only played in 111 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but still has elite talent he could bring to Philadelphia.

The New Jersey native has only played in 17 games out of right field dating back to his first two seasons in the Majors. Nevertheless, his unblemished fielding percentage in each of the last two seasons and impeccable .994 career rate, coupled with his game-changing ability to go for 30-plus home runs and 100 runs and RBIs apiece while also being a base-stealing threat when fully healthy, make him worth a look from the Phillies.

Trout could be that missing piece to the Phillies’ championship equation. He could help them get over the hump in the National League and win the World Series in short order.