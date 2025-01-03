Phillies trade rotational depth piece for dazzling prospect

Credit: Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Phillies started the month of January off with an under-the-radar impact trade.

Phillies acquire standout relief prospect for veteran lefty

According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, the Phillies dealt one of their backend rotational pieces to the Chicago White Sox for an up-and-coming minor league talent with serious potential:

“CHICAGO — The White Sox started the new year by acquiring Tyler Gilbert from the Phillies in exchange for Minor League right-hander Aaron Combs. Infielder Braden Shewmake was designated for assignment to make room for Gilbert on the 40-man roster,” Merkin wrote.

Combs will bring nasty array to Phillies’ farming system

In six games played in 2024, Combs went a perfect 2-0 with a spotless ERA and 13 strikeouts across 7.2 innings pitched. Michael Fisher of That Ball’s Outta Here shared this about the 6-3 hurler on Thursday:

“Combs, who is 23, has one of the game’s ‘most disgusting curveballs,’ according to Craig Smith of A to Z Sports, who also calls the right-hander ‘nasty,'” Fisher wrote.

Combs will bring his curve ball, efficiency and winning pedigree from college — highlighted by SEC and College World Series championships in 2024 for the Tennessee Volunteers — to Philadelphia’s developmental system. The Phillies will hope their new talented reliever will polish his game and be ready for a call up in the coming years.

Phillies send out Gilbert after short stint in Philadelphia

As for Gilbert, the 31-year-old California native has had high moments throughout his four-year MLB career to date. He pitched a no-hitter in his first big league start on Aug. 14, 2021. As for his time with the Phillies, he brought his ERA down by nearly two whole runs from 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks to 2024, sporting a 3.24 ERA and a 1.440 WHIP in six appearances last time out. He’ll take those talents to the White Sox as they round out their roster this winter.