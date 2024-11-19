Padres OF falls short of capping off historic debut season with NL Rookie of the Year

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for San Diego Padres standout rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill, he was not named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

Padres’ Jackson Merrill loses Rookie of the Year to Pirates’ Paul Skenes

Merrill lost out to Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes. Winners of the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards were announced on Monday night.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old Padres phenom earned a stellar 4.4 WAR in 2024. That was fueled by his 24 home runs and 90 RBIs on the campaign. He was efficient as ever too. Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 at the plate last season. As a result, he became only the fifth rookie in MLB history to win the Silver Slugger Award.

Merrill’s historic campaign wasn’t recognized over Skenes’ torrid play

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Despite his strong play, he did not do enough to trump Skenes. The latter went 11-3 with an unreal 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts last season. MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa and Paul Casella shared these striking stats that prove just how effective the Pirates’ burgeoning ace was last season:

“Skenes became the first rookie pitcher to record at least 170 strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA since earned runs became official in 1913. He also joined late Marlins star José Fernández as the only rookies in the past 35 seasons with double-digit wins, at least 150 strikeouts, and a sub-2.50 ERA,” wrote MLB.com contributors.

No matter, Merrill is now a pillar for the Padres to lean on as they continue their quest for a World Series crown. His exceptional work at the plate and out of center field, where he notched an MLB-best four double-plays turned in 2024, will be instrumental for San Diego in their near and long-term future.