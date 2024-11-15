Padres lead way with four 2024 All-MLB Team honorees

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres’ star-studded roster was represented by four players on the 2024 All-MLB Teams. The MLB revealed the winners of this year’s honors on Thursday night. Padres third baseman Manny Machado, outfielder Jackson Merrill, and starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King were all recognized among their peers on the Second Team.

Manny Machado put forth a dominant showing for the Padres in 2024

Machado missed 10 games in 2024, but still managed to clock in the second-most hits (163) and RBIs (105), as well as the third-most home runs (29) and third-highest OPS (.797) among all third basemen in the big leagues. He was efficient at the plate and moved his Padres teammates along the bags at an elite level last season. He finished behind First-Team honoree Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians).

Padres’ Jackson Merrill had a historic rookie season offensively

Merrill was one of the most outstanding rookies in recent memory. Not only did he become just the fifth rookie in MLB history to win a Silver Slugger Award, but he also earned Second Team honors along with it this year behind a .826 OPS, which ranked No. 3 among all center fielders. He also finished No. 2 at his position with 90 RBIs.

Padres stars Dylan Cease and Michael King were exceptional on the mound in 2024

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

As for San Diego’s heavy hitters on the mound, Cease was one of only six pitchers to toss at least 220 strikeouts on the previous campaign with 224 Ks, ranking No. 3 in the Majors. He also sported the eighth-lowest WHIP (1.07) and ranked No. 4 in wins (14).

King supplemented Cease as San Diego’s No. 2 option in outstanding fashion. The 29-year-old amassed 201 strikeouts while being one of only nine pitchers in the Majors to boast a sub-3.00 ERA. He also went an impressive 13-9 on the campaign, placing him in the top five.

The Padres had the most All-MLB Team honorees out of all teams this season. Machado earned his third career nod and first on the Second Team while Cease garnered his second accolade on the Second Team in the last three years. Merrill and King are both first-time winners.

All four stars will look to continue their excellent play in 2025 for San Diego as they look to triumph over their rivals in the National League and capture a World Series crown.