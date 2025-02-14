Lions predicted to pull off blockbuster trade for Browns’ superstar pass rusher

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions’ 2024-25 season ended in shocking disappointment. After dominating the competition throughout the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed, the Lions fell flat on their face against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Injuries and a lack of depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball, finally caught up with Detroit, resulting in their untimely defeat.

Championships are won through the trenches, as demonstrated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. This offseason, the Lions could be on the hunt for another splash acquisition to supercharge their defensive line and compete with Philadelphia. One blockbuster trade could be on the horizon.

PFF pitches Lions trade for Browns EDGE Myles Garrett

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently explored a few NFL trades that could “shake up the offseason.” He mentioned the Lions trading for Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett as one of those potential moves:

“The Lions would likely jump at the chance to add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and create the most lethal pairing in the NFL with Aidan Hutchinson,” Cameron wrote. “After Hutchinson’s injury early in the year, Detroit’s pass rush struggled to generate pressure – ranking 23rd in team pass-rush grade (64.0) from Week 6 onward. Adding Garrett to the mix would be a nightmare for offenses, as well as provide Garrett with the chance to compete for a title.”

Garrett requested a trade this offseason, citing his desire to win a Super Bowl as motivation to leave Cleveland. The Lions have been one of the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders for the last several seasons, making Detroit a landing spot that Garrett would likely welcome.

Adding Garrett would give the Lions the best defensive line in football

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year could combine with Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to form potentially the best pass-rushing duo in the entire league. Garrett has recorded 12.0 or more sacks in each of the last five seasons, earning him four First-Team All-Pro selections and five straight Pro Bowl selections.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, is one of the league’s best young defensive players. He totaled 9.5 sacks as a rookie in 2022, then 11.5 in his second season. He was on pace for the best season of his career in 2024, totaling 7.5 sacks in five games prior to a season-ending injury. As he aims to bounce back from the injury and return to his elite form, the Lions could add Garrett to the opposite side of the line, giving them a championship-caliber defensive front.

What would it cost to trade for Garrett?

However, trading for Garrett would be easier said than done. A player of his caliber will be sold off for no less than a first-round pick, likely with additional premium draft capital included, and potentially an impact player.

Furthermore, Garrett’s five-year, $125 million contract is set to expire in 2026. He will be seeking a contract extension and a pay rise on his next deal. If the Lions trade for Garrett, they need to be prepared to hand him another $100+ million deal, likely paying him in excess of $30 or $40 million per season.

Due to the Lions’ salary cap limitations, a trade for Garrett might not be realistic. However, if they want to supercharger their defense and boost their chances of winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history, a trade for Garrett should at least be explored.