Could the Seahawks cut their Pro Bowl quarterback?

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a tough financial decision that they may have to make this offseason. As a result of the $30.7 million salary cap deficit they are currently in, the Seahawks could entertain cutting their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Seahawks cutting Geno Smith would erase cap deficit

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe had this to say on the matter (h/t Tim Weaver of Seattle Seahawks on SI):

“The problem with Smith at this point is that there is no ceiling. He’s played with three good receivers for the last few years and is still only a slightly above-average QB. Plus, the Seahawks replaced their offensive coordinator, so he’ll be learning a new scheme all over again next season. It’s a huge risk for Seattle because finding a solid quarterback in the NFL is hard,” Rolfe wrote.

Seahawks may not be better off without Smith

Seattle has had a good thing going with Smith of late, despite Rolfe’s sharp criticism. He won Comeback Player of the Year in his first season in Seattle in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl that year, as well as in 2023. Last time out, the West Virginia product threw for 4,320 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns while completing a stellar 70.4 percent of his passes.

While Smith may have been more subject to turnovers in 2024 (15 interceptions and nine fumbles), he’s given the Seahawks enough reason to believe he can perform at a high level for the short-term future. Obtaining a gunslinger of equal or greater value on the open market or via trade would likely come at a similar price tag.

From here, Seattle will either opt to cut bait with Smith or figure out ways to shed salary elsewhere on their books. Having finished 10-7 last year and one seed away from making the playoffs in the NFC, the franchise will have a tough decision to make in short order.