Could the Ravens trade their star tight end this offseason?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Trades are the talk of the town all around the world of sports. Things are beginning to heat up in the NFL as the offseason approaches, with numerous stars being placed on the trade block.

The Baltimore Ravens are still reeling from their heartbreaking Divisional Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. This offseason, they will reevaluate as they aim to find the final piece of the puzzle that they need to get over the hump and return to the Super Bowl.

Plenty of attention has gone to veteran tight end Mark Andrews following his disappointing outing in the team’s final postseason game. A fumble and a critical drop in the fourth quarter by Andrews sunk Baltimore’s chances of moving on to the AFC Conference Championship Game. Now, entering the offseason, whether or not Andrews will have a chance to redeem himself with the Ravens is up in the air.

Could the Ravens trade TE Mark Andrews?

After his heartbreaking drop finished the Ravens’ season in Orchard Park, speculation regarding Andrews’s future in Baltimore immediately began. Much of this had to do with the emergence of 24-year-old tight end Isaiah Likely.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Likely was Baltimore’s leading receiver in the postseason with 126 yards and one touchdown. He totaled 42 receptions for 477 yards, and six touchdowns in the regular season. The youngster’s breakout has caused the 29-year-old Andrews to be viewed by many as expendable entering this offseason.

Trading Andrews would create plenty of cap space for Baltimore

Andrews is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract he signed in 2021. He has a cap hit of $16.9 million for the upcoming 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Ravens have only $5.9 million in cap space for the upcoming offseason. Offloading Andrews could be one of the ways they create more cap space this offseason.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac, trading Andrews would free up $11 million in salary cap space for Baltimore but carry a dead cap charge of $5.9 million. Andrews is one of the Ravens’ most tradeable assets and could yield a valuable draft pick in return for any trade while also giving the team more financial freedom to upgrade the rest of their roster.

However, there are obvious drawbacks to trading Andrews away. Despite the emergence of Likely, Andrews is still one of the Ravens’ most consistent and dangerous playmakers. He totaled 55 receptions for 673 receiving yards with a career-high and team-leading 11 touchdowns in 2024.

As a beloved, franchise cornerstone player, trading away Andrews would be difficult for the Ravens. However, the three-time Pro Bowler is 29 years old, entering the final year of his contract, and Baltimore has a young, emerging talent at his position. If they can get a valuable draft pick in return for Andrews, it would be something they need to consider.