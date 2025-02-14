Patriots could drop $100 million on top free-agent playmaker for Drake Maye

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots’ mission this offseason will be to build around Drake Maye. The Patriots selected Maye as their next franchise quarterback with the No. 3 pick in last year’s NFL Draft. As a rookie, Maye flashed his potential, instilling confidence in the organization that they made the right selection.

But as Maye gets ready to enter his second season in the league, the Patriots know they need to give him more help. Their receiving corps lacks a true No. 1 playmaker. Sometimes, the best thing to do is to throw money at the problem. That’s what New England might have to do this offseason as they target a $100 million receiver in free agency.

Patriots could throw $100 million contract at Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to be the best player to hit the open market this offseason. Despite his desire to stay with Cincinnati on a new deal, Higgins could test the market and potentially earn himself a ridiculously lucrative contract. The Patriots seem to be one of the teams willing to hand him such a lofty extension.

Pro Football Focus projects a four-year, $112 million contract ($28m avg/yr) with $67.5 million guaranteed for Higgins in free agency this offseason. Spotrac projects a similarly loft price tag, setting his market value at $25.4 million per season on a four-year deal worth $101 million.

If the Patriots want to sign Higgins, they better be willing to drop nine figures. Higgins has been an elite playmaker for several seasons now, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022. Injuries kept him from crossing that threshold in 2023 and 2024, however, he still had some standout moments this past season en route to 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in only 12 games played.

Higgins is an elite playmaker. He has been the No. 2 receiver in the Bengals’ offense throughout his career, playing opposite Ja’Marr Chase. However, he has clear WR1 potential and could break out in a larger role with a change of scenery.

Patriots reportedly “really want” Higgins

According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the Patriots “really want” Higgins:

“Multiple executives I spoke with predicted Higgins will land at least $30 million per season. ‘I think he’s going to New England,’ the first GM said. Patriots owner Robert Kraft ‘took a lot of s— for not spending any money, rightfully so, and I hear they really want this guy.'”

Getting Maye a true WR1 is the top priority for New England this offseason. Higgins has never played that role but is more than ready to step into it this season. As an elite deep threat, Maye could maximize Higgins’s potential with his strong arm and gunslinging mentality.

The Patriots are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason ($119 million), per Over The Cap. If they’re going to drop a big bag one anyone, Higgins should be that guy.