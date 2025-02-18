Cowboys trade 1st-round picks for superstar edge rusher in latest mock draft

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A recent mock draft has the Dallas Cowboys pushing their most valuable upcoming draft picks to the front of the table to trade for a superstar defender.

Cowboys trade No. 12 pick for Browns’ Myles Garrett

Pro Football Focus’ Jordan Plocher forecasted that the Cowboys could package their No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and their first-rounder next year in an offer to the Cleveland Browns for Pro Bowler Myles Garrett:

“The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward,” Plocher wrote.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Garrett could help the Cowboys return to contention

The Cowboys’ defense could reach new heights with Garrett on the outside. The former 2017 No. 1 overall pick is a reigning four-time First-team All-Pro honoree and is only two seasons removed from winning the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett would add to a defensive front that already allowed the sixth-fewest passing first downs (175) and collected the third-most sacks (52) in 2024. He’d also help their run defense with his 78.4 run-defense grade from PFF and his 92.3 overall grade.

Seeing that the Texas A&M product desires a trade out of Cleveland, Dallas could give the Browns what they need to re-tool or rebuild their roster. In turn, they likely re-enter the Super Bowl mix with Garrett after going 7-10 last time out.