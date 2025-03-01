Cam Ward thinks Titans should draft him first overall: ‘It’d be plug-and-play’

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami QB Cam Ward is the consensus top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Tennessee Titans are picking No. 1 overall and could be in the market to draft a quarterback. Ward feels like he should have his name called first and that he can take the reigns of the Titans’ offense with ease.

Titans: Cam Ward knows offense like the back of his hand

According to NBC Sports’ Myles Simmons, Ward had this to say after meeting with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl:

“I was able to watch a couple of their games this past season. A lot of their route concepts are similar stuff that we do [at Miami],” Ward said. “So, if I were drafted there, I just think it’d be plug-and-play.

“It’s a great staff they’ve put together,” Ward said. “They’ve got unbelievable players. So I just hope that God puts me, you know, in the situation.”

Ward’s NFL-ready game could flourish with Titans

Ward already has a skill level that is highly likely to translate to the NFL level. Able to make plays with his arm and on the ground, playing in a familiar offense would reduce any learning curve he may have out of the gates.

Tennessee would provide him with a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Calvin Ridley, a 1,000-yard rusher in Tony Pollard, and a stout deep-ball threat in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Having completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,313 passing yards and 204 rushing yards for the Hurricanes last season, he’d open the field up and find his weapons in the end zone.

Ward could indeed help the Titans return to postseason contention in the AFC. The franchise has much to consider with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.