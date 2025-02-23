Bears could drop a $100M bag on Chiefs’ free-agent offensive lineman

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears need to build around QB Caleb Williams and keep him protected. What better way to protect your investment at quarterback than with a major investment into the offensive line? The Bears will be searching for massive offensive line reinforcements this offseason which might prompt them to drop some serious cash on the table for the market’s top offensive guard.

Bears named best team fit for Kansas City Chiefs RG Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs RG Trey Smith is the top offensive lineman set to hit the market this offseason. The two-time Super Bowl champion has started 67 games at right guard for the Chiefs since 2021 but will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently named the “best team fits” for each of the NFL’s top 50 free agents this offseason. He labeled the Bears as Smith’s best fit this offseason:

“The top interior lineman on the market, Smith would upgrade a critical position of need in Chicago,” Bowen explained. “Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1% ranked sixth among guards. Plus, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6 and 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes. Bears general manager Ryan Poles could make a splash move to rebuild the front for Ben Johnson’s new offense. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, so this area has to be addressed.”

Smith has been one of the best and most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL over the last four seasons. He would immediately serve as an upgrade to Chicago’s offensive line and could offset the potential loss of OG Teven Jenkins who is also a free agent this offseason.

Smith’s 78.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade in the regular season ranked 11th among all guards, and he will still be only 25 years old when free agency opens.

How much would it cost to sign Smith?

As the top offensive lineman on the market, Smith is going to get paid handsomely. He is projected to land a contract worth over $20 million per season. A potential five-year deal could make Smith a $100 million man. PFF projects a four-year, $82 million deal will be realistic.

The Bears are projected to have $79 million in cap space this offseason. They have more than enough spending power to bring Smith to the Windy City if they so desire. However, such a high-ticket acquisition is sure to have a robust and competitive market.