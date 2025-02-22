Ravens could create dynamic backfield with mid-round running back in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens possess arguably the most dominant rushing attack in the NFL led by RB Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson. The deadly duo helped the Ravens lead the league’s top rushing attack in 2024, averaging 187.6 rushing yards per game. However, their lack of depth and dynamism in the backfield behind Henry could encourage Baltimore to target one intriguing running back prospect in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ravens could target Arizona St. RB Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is a fan-favorite prospect in the upcoming draft class. The hard-running and versatile prospect shot up draft boards after a spectacular performance in the Peach Bowl shot him up draft boards. Skattebo was named the game’s Offensive Most Outstanding Player, totaling 143 Rushing Yards, 99 Receiving Yards, 42 Passing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 1 Passing TD, 2-pt Conversion.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In 2024, Skattebo rushed for a Big 12-leading 1,711 yards with 21 rushing touchdowns on 293 carries (5.8 average). He also added 45 receptions for 605 and three touchdowns. Skattebo’s breakout 2024 campaign earned him a fifth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

Still, despite his success as a senior, Skattebo is a projected third-round pick in this year’s draft. The Ravens could be enticed to burn a Day 2 pick on Skattebo to help take pressure off Henry’s shoulders and add more receiving capabilities to their backfield.

The 2025 NFL Draft boasts one of the strongest running back classes in recent memory. Several mid-round picks are expected to develop into eventual starters at the NFL level. Skattebo could be one of those prospects. The Ravens could draft him to immediately contribute as a change-of-pace back as a rookie while he develops into a full-time role down the line.