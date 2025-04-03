Yankees’ young infielder is experiencing a seious power-surge

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have hit a speed bump this week, dropping two consecutive games to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The offense, which started the season with fireworks, has gone quiet in key moments, and early struggles from the rotation haven’t helped either. But while the scoreboard hasn’t been in their favor, there’s a silver lining that’s hard to miss.

And it’s wearing No. 11 at shortstop.

Volpe Elevating the Yankees’ Lineup

Anthony Volpe, the 23-year-old defensive whiz, is flashing something new—and it’s not just his glove. He’s showcasing rare pop to open the 2025 season, already launching four home runs and racking up eight RBIs through his first five games.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His current slash line of .200/.273/.800 doesn’t exactly scream superstar, but the underlying numbers tell a different story. Volpe owns a .600 isolated power mark (ISO), which measures raw power output. To put it plainly—he’s punishing the ball when he connects.

Embracing Launch Angle and Barrel Control

This isn’t just a lucky streak or a case of wind-aided blasts to the short porch in right field (which has happened). Volpe is elevating the ball with purpose and precision, adjusting his swing to unlock more power.

He’s barreling pitches at a 21.4% rate, a massive jump from last year. That means he’s squaring up pitches in the “sweet spot” of the bat, where exit velocity and launch angle combine to produce the loudest contact.

Some credit could be given to the new “torpedo” bat the Yankees have been experimenting with—a design that shifts mass for optimized power—but Volpe’s improved mechanics and approach at the plate are clearly doing the heavy lifting.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Staying Disciplined and Dangerous

Volpe isn’t just swinging for the fences blindly. He’s shown more restraint at the plate this season, ranking among the league leaders in both chase rate and barrel percentage. That combo is a dream for any hitter—it means he’s laying off bad pitches while attacking the ones he can drive.

The result is a 205 wRC+ to start the season, making him 105% better than the league-average hitter so far. That number will normalize as the season progresses, especially once the home run pace cools, but this version of Volpe offers a real reason for optimism.

Defense Still Holding Strong

Of course, even if the bat regresses, Volpe’s glove remains golden. He’s already tallied two defensive runs saved in just 45 innings this season, showing off his elite range and instincts. No matter how the offense goes, he’s a net positive for the Yankees defensively.

But if Volpe’s power sticks around—even just at a 20+ homer pace—he might be unlocking the next level of his game, just when the Yankees need it most.