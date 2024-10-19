Yankees’ World Series winning infielder is a whirlwind of volatility

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ roster is packed with players who have World Series experience, even if they haven’t earned that distinction with their current team. Juan Soto won a championship with the Washington Nationals, and veteran infielder Anthony Rizzo was part of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that ended their 108-year title drought. However, Rizzo has dealt with a number of injuries this season, most recently fracturing two fingers on his right hand.

Rizzo’s Postseason Volatility

Despite his injury struggles, the 35-year-old Rizzo has retained his starting spot, though his defense has been inconsistent. Rizzo played 92 regular-season games, posting a .228/.301/.335 line with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, a 17.3% strikeout rate, a 7.2% walk rate, and an 84 wRC+. While his defense was generally solid during the season, his reactions have been slower in the playoffs, likely due to his right-hand injury.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

In one notable misplay, Rizzo allowed an easy toss from Mark Leiter Jr. to slip between his legs, a moment that highlights how his defense has occasionally let the Yankees down. His struggles are exacerbated by the fact that as a lefty who wears his glove on his right hand, he’s often just a split second late on ground balls hit his way. It raises the question of whether Oswaldo Cabrera or Jon Berti, both stronger defensively, might be better options at first base.

Rizzo’s Offensive Production Keeps Him in the Lineup

Despite his defensive shortcomings, Rizzo’s offensive performance this postseason has been strong enough to keep him in the lineup. He is hitting .455/.538/.545 over four games, with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His ability to get on base and make consistent contact is proving invaluable for the Yankees.

Rizzo contributed two hits on Friday, and although the team didn’t capitalize on them, his production at the plate remains critical. This recent success even suggests that he could be moved up to the cleanup spot, given his current contact-hitting form.

Boone’s Lineup Decisions for Game 5

Looking ahead to Game 5 on Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound, who has allowed a .263 batting average to left-handed hitters this season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shown a preference for staggering his lineup with lefties, but Jazz Chisholm struggled on Friday batting cleanup, striking out three times.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Given Rizzo’s recent success, it might make sense for Boone to position him higher in the lineup, potentially getting him on base ahead of Giancarlo Stanton. This adjustment could provide the Yankees with more opportunities to capitalize on Rizzo’s ability to reach base, especially against a pitcher like Bibee.

Defensive Efficiency Remains a Concern

While Rizzo’s offensive contributions have been critical, he needs to improve his defensive efficiency as the Yankees look to close out the series. His miscues in the field have put the team in difficult situations, and tightening up on defense will be crucial if the Yankees hope to advance to the World Series. Rizzo’s experience and leadership will continue to be important, but cleaning up his fielding will be key to ensuring the Yankees’ postseason success.