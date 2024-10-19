Yankees’ Aaron Boone needs to correct one big batting order mistake

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended his decision to move lefty Jazz Chisholm to the cleanup spot on Friday, citing a desire to stagger his batters. Boone has alternated between righties and lefties or simply used the team’s best hitters. However, despite the Yankees scoring eight runs to secure a road win against the Cleveland Guardians, Boone’s decision to place Chisholm at cleanup might not have been the best strategy.

Chisholm Struggles in the Cleanup Role

Chisholm proved to be an offensive liability in the cleanup spot, and Boone should reconsider running the same lineup combination in Saturday’s crucial game. Closing out the series early would be a massive advantage for the Yankees, allowing them to rest and recover before a potential World Series run.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Though Chisholm had an impressive 46-game stretch after joining the Yankees from the Miami Marlins, hitting .273/.325/.500, his postseason performance has been underwhelming. Through eight playoff games, he’s hitting just .192/.182/.258, with one home run, one RBI, a 29.4% strikeout rate, and a 5.9% walk rate, contributing to a low 21 wRC+. With these numbers, Chisholm may be better suited in the lower half of the lineup rather than being placed in the top four again.

Should Stanton Move to Cleanup?

The Yankees could be better off using Giancarlo Stanton in the cleanup spot, even if it means having back-to-back right-handed hitters. The team needs its hottest bats hitting in succession, maximizing opportunities to drive in runs with players who have high on-base percentages. Stanton has been one of the team’s most dangerous hitters, and placing him at cleanup could provide the offensive punch needed to put Cleveland away.

However, the argument against Stanton in the cleanup spot revolves around Cleveland’s Game 5 starter, Tanner Bibee, who struggles more against left-handed batters. Instead of relying on Stanton in the cleanup role, Boone might want to construct the lineup to take advantage of Bibee’s vulnerabilities.

Austin Wells Shows Potential

Austin Wells hit a solo home run in Friday’s win, offering hope that he may be heating up offensively. However, he also struck out twice. Wells has been close to making solid contact, just missing on several pitches. Given Bibee’s .263 batting average allowed to left-handed hitters (compared to just .190 to righties), the Yankees might take a chance on Wells’ power, despite his inconsistency.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Anthony Rizzo as a Cleanup Option

Another option for Boone is to slot veteran Anthony Rizzo into the cleanup spot. Rizzo, 35, has been stellar this postseason, hitting .455/.538/.545 over 13 plate appearances. His ability to consistently get on base and hit for contact gives Boone a strong reason to place him in the cleanup role, allowing Stanton to drive him in with his power.

Reconfiguring the Lineup for Game 5

If Rizzo moves to clean-up, Chisholm might find himself hitting sixth or lower, as his recent struggles make it difficult for the Yankees to rely on him in crucial spots. With Bibee on the mound, Boone is likely to stack left-handed batters higher in the order.

Though Boone doesn’t have many right-handed options in the bottom half of the lineup, he could drop Anthony Volpe further down the order, with left-handed hitters like Alex Verdugo, Wells, and Chisholm taking priority. Adjusting the lineup slightly while keeping most of Friday’s look intact could help the Yankees exploit Cleveland’s pitching matchup and close out the series.