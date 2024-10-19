Yankees: Good news and bad news from 8-6 ALCS Game 4 win over Guardians

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Yankees secured a decisive win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday 8-6, pulling ahead 3-1 in the ALCS. With one more game in Cleveland before heading back to the Bronx, the Yankees are in a prime position to close out the series tonight.

Yankees Nearly Squander Early Lead

After the Guardians’ dramatic comeback in Game 3, the Yankees looked poised to face a similar challenge in Game 4. They jumped out to a 3-1 lead heading into the third inning, but Cleveland began to show signs of life.

In the sixth inning, Giancarlo Stanton blasted a three-run home run to left-center field, extending the Yankees’ lead to 6-2. However, the Guardians chipped away at the advantage, tying the game at six by the eighth inning. Fortunately, the Yankees responded in the ninth, regaining a two-run cushion and holding on for the win.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Not surprised with these guys,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously last night was a really tough loss. And whatever happened today, win, lose or draw, there’s no doubt in my mind we’d come out ready to roll, ready to turn the page.

With two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees managed to escape unscathed, thanks to a Bo Naylor fly out and a Brayan Rocchio groundout to end the game.

Offensive Contributions and Areas for Improvement

The Yankees collected 10 hits, three walks, and 14 strikeouts in an intense game. While several players contributed to the offensive success, it’s clear that manager Aaron Boone may need to reconsider the lineup, especially with Jazz Chisholm struggling in the cleanup spot. Chisholm struck out in three of his four at-bats, potentially hindering Giancarlo Stanton’s chances to produce with runners on base.

Juan Soto continued his postseason excellence, driving in two RBIs with a home run and adding two runs and a walk. Gleyber Torres also chipped in with two hits and an RBI, solidifying the dominance of the top half of the order.

Pitching Highlights and Struggles

The Yankees narrowly escaped a rough start from Luis Gil, who lasted four innings and allowed two earned runs. While Gil avoided major damage, he found himself in trouble multiple times.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams didn’t fare much better, pitching just 2.1 innings and giving up three earned runs. Cleveland’s bullpen performed well until Cade Smith surrendered Stanton’s three-run homer, and star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up two more runs in the ninth, sealing the Yankees’ win.

“I haven’t been able to execute my pitches,” Clase said through an interpreter. “Credit to them because they’ve been able to execute their at-bats.”

As for the Yankees’ bullpen, three of the five relievers gave up earned runs, but Tommy Kahnle managed to escape the ninth inning, relying on his change-up to get the job done. Tim Hill, one of the Yankees’ most reliable bullpen arms this postseason, added another solid inning in relief of Gil, continuing his impressive form.

Looking Ahead to Game 5

The Yankees will face the Guardians one more time in Cleveland on Saturday night at 8:08 PM. Carlos Rodon will take the mound for New York, while Tanner Bibee will start for Cleveland. Rodon was stellar in his last outing against Cleveland, throwing six innings and allowing just one earned run.

On the other hand, Bibee struggled in his most recent start, giving up two earned runs in just 1.1 innings, forcing Cleveland to turn to its bullpen early. With the Guardians’ bullpen already fatigued, they will need a strong performance from Bibee to avoid an early exit. The Yankees, meanwhile, have a golden opportunity to knock Bibee out early and force Cleveland into a tough situation.