Yankees ‘working on trade’ with Dodgers to secure 2 players

The New York Yankees have been wheeling and dealing over the past week, securing Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto to bolster their outfield. That is not to mention Trent Grisham being a toss-in to the Soto trade, helping to reinforce the depth on the roster. However, the Yankees need more starting pitching, and they are set to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday afternoon with Steinbrenner in attendance.

General manager Brian Cashman is working on several fronts. He reportedly has a trade set up with the Los Angeles Dodgers to add two players to their 40-man roster. The Dodgers need to clear two spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly — they will send two players to the Yankees, and Cashman will send a prospect outside of their top 40 in return, who can join the Dodgers’ minor-league ranks.

Dodgers working on trade with Yankees to create spots on 40-man roster for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly, sources tell @TheAthletic. Expectation is the Yankees will receive two 40-man players for a prospect not on their 40. Names not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2023

The Yankees are Waiting for the Players to Gain

As of now, there has been no further reporting on the players involved, but the Yankees’ 40-man roster is already stacked to the brim. Players who could be replaced on the 40-man roster and sent back to the minors include Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Matt Krook, Nick Ramirez, Carlos Narvaez, Ben Rortvedt, Estevan Florial, Oscar Gonzalez, and Everson Pereira.

The Yankees shouldn’t have any problems making room for two new players, especially from the Dodgers’ system, a team that produces good minor-league prospects.

This has been an extremely active off-season for Cashman, but things are far from done. They need to add two more starting arms and some bullpen support, indicating the next few weeks could be very busy.