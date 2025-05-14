Yankees will seek multiple opinions before considering surgery for injured infielder’s ankle

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the glow of a dominant win, sometimes the shadows grow deeper. That was the case Monday night in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees steamrolled the Seattle Mariners that day, but as the scoreboard beamed with success, a grim reality set in.

Oswaldo Cabrera, the spark-plug utility man adored for his energy and heart, fractured his left ankle scoring the final run.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in the ninth inning with his leg in an air cast. He was a hero in pain, as teammates and fans alike tried to process the moment.

In baseball, a game of inches, fate often hangs on one awkward step. Cabrera’s misstep might cost him months.

Waiting on answers, hoping for good news

The Yankees’ training staff wasted no time. Cabrera was flown back to New York early Tuesday to begin evaluations.

According to Yankees insider Greg Joyce, Cabrera saw a doctor immediately and underwent an MRI for a clearer look.

But a single opinion isn’t enough when the stakes are this high. The team wants multiple perspectives before making a call.

Oswaldo Cabrera saw a doctor back in NY this morning and is going for an MRI, but is scheduled to see a few more to get multiple opinions on his ankle before any potential surgery. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 14, 2025

Surgery is on the table. So is a non-operative route—which could potential shorten Cabrera’s recovery. It all depends on the decision the team makes.

Right now, the timeline is a foggy one. All that’s certain is Cabrera won’t be back for several weeks, minimum.

Staying positive in the face of adversity

Through it all, Cabrera has kept smiling. Those around him say his upbeat spirit hasn’t wavered—an attitude that defines him.

He’s the type of player who sends good vibes even when he’s not in the lineup, or on the roster for that matter. That energy matters now more than ever.

As fans brace for updates, Cabrera is showing the same resilience he’s brought to the field since his debut.

Next man up: filling the Cabrera-sized hole

The Yankees are wasting no time figuring out who takes over at third base, and it won’t be a one-man job.

Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and DJ LeMahieu are all expected to shoulder the load while Cabrera recovers.

LeMahieu brings experience, Peraza adds youthful upside, and Vivas may offer an unexpected spark—if given a chance.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Still, none bring quite the same blend of versatility and heart that Cabrera offers. That kind of glue is hard to replace.

There’s also growing chatter that the Yankees might swing a trade, perhaps for a high-profile third baseman to patch the wound.

A setback in stride, and eyes on October

In baseball, every season is a marathon. Injuries are mile markers, and this one will test New York’s depth and resolve.

For Cabrera, the road ahead is filled with rehab and patience. Whether he goes under the knife or not, time is the true healer.

But like a cracked bat that still sends one deep, Cabrera’s spirit isn’t broken. He’ll be back—this time, maybe stronger.

As the Yankees push forward, they do so with one eye on their rising win column, and another on the training room door.

