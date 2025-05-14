Yankees’ veteran infielder makes first start of the season at second base

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sometimes, baseball mimics life—messy, unpredictable, and full of moments that beg for second chances. Wednesday afternoon feels like one of those moments.

At T-Mobile Park, the New York Yankees face off against the formidable Seattle Mariners in the final game of a hard-fought series.

It’s more than just a game; it’s a proving ground. The Yankees want this win—not just to claim the series, but to make a statement in the crowded American League race.

On the mound, rookie right-hander Will Warren gets the start for New York. Facing him is Seattle’s ace Luis Castillo.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The matchup pits youth against experience, raw nerves against a polished pro. It’s the kind of duel that makes you lean forward in your seat and forget everything else for nine innings.

DJ LeMahieu returns after a long, winding road

Tuesday night marked the return of the declining DJ LeMahieu to the starting lineup. He didn’t register a hit in his lone pinch-hit appearance on Tuesday, but his presence alone marked the end of a long rehab process.

LeMahieu had been sidelined since March, dealing with a nagging calf strain suffered during spring training. For months, he rehabbed in the shadows while others carried the torch.

Now, the 36-year-old finally gets his shot again—starting at second base and batting seventh.

DJ's first start this season pic.twitter.com/txk1Aign7Z — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 14, 2025

Before Oswaldo Cabrera’s recent injury, LeMahieu was expected to play mostly at second. But with Cabrera down, the calculus might shift.

The Yankees need flexibility, and DJ has long been a Swiss army knife in pinstripes. On Wednesday, he steps in with a purpose that goes beyond box scores.

He has a whole lot to prove, though, as last year’s ugly offensive showing (52 wRC+, .527 OPS) indicates.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

New-look lineup aims to find balance

Manager Aaron Boone is rolling out a refreshed lineup for the series finale, resting key veterans while giving others a spotlight.

Ben Rice draws the start at first base, giving Paul Goldschmidt a breather. It’s a bold move considering Goldy’s production, but it speaks to the long-view strategy this team is embracing.

Catcher J.C. Escarra is behind the plate, with Austin Wells also taking a rest. At third base, Jorbit Vivas gets the nod and will bat ninth.

These changes offer younger or unproven players a chance to contribute in a high-stakes environment—a valuable test of mettle and maturity.

Like a band tuning different instruments for the perfect blend, the Yankees are mixing experience with youth, hoping to strike harmony.

Every win matters in this crowded AL

A win today doesn’t just secure a series against a top-tier opponent—it sends a message. The Yankees, bruised and battling, are still very much in the fight.

This is a team that’s shuffling pieces, testing depth, and calling on veterans like LeMahieu to remind the league who they are.

One game, sure—but in May, every bit of momentum matters. Especially when October hopes hang in the balance like a full count with the game on the line.

