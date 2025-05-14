Yankees insider announces pitching probables for upcoming Subway Series

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s something different in the air when New York’s two baseball titans face off. It’s more than rivalry—it’s identity.

For fans in the Big Apple, the Subway Series is personal. It’s about borough pride, neighborhood barbershop debates, and generations divided by pinstripes or blue and orange.

This weekend, the 24-18 New York Yankees and the 28-15 New York Mets collide in the Bronx. Both teams lead their divisions, both are playing excellent baseball, and both have something to prove.

Reporter Gary Phillips announced the expected pitchers for the three weekend games, and the matchups are extremely promising.

#Yankees–#Mets Subway Series probables:



Carlos Rodón vs. Tylor Megill



Clarke Schmidt vs. Griffin Canning



Max Fried vs. David Peterson — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 14, 2025

The Yankees ride momentum and muscle into the weekend

It’s hard to ignore the quiet dominance of Carlos Rodon this season. He opens the series for the Yankees with a sturdy 3.29 ERA and 67 strikeouts across 54.2 innings.

Rodon’s mix of power and poise makes him a fitting tone-setter. He’ll be facing Tylor Megill, a pitcher who started the year strong but has faded recently, though still holds a respectable 3.10 ERA.

In a rivalry this close, these numbers matter—but they don’t tell the whole story. Heart often trumps stats in this matchup.

Saturday’s duel: rising promise vs. deceptive brilliance

Clarke Schmidt has clawed his way back from a shoulder injury, and while his 4.73 ERA might raise eyebrows, he’s showing flashes of his full potential.

Across the diamond, Griffin Canning has been nothing short of brilliant. With a 2.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 42 innings, Canning is proving that pitching “backwards”—leading with breaking stuff and finishing with heat—can work wonders in the right hands.

He’s been the Mets’ unexpected ace, a pitcher whose guile outweighs raw power. Like a chess master sacrificing pawns to win the queen, Canning knows how to set hitters up and finish them off.

Sunday showdown: lefty stars clash to close the series

If Sunday is the series’ climax, then Max Fried is its crescendo. The Yankees’ prized free agent has dazzled with a 1.11 ERA, embodying everything they hoped for with his massive eight-year, $218 million contract.

David Peterson will oppose him for the Mets. While less decorated, he’s been every bit the steady contributor with a 3.05 ERA—calm under pressure and ready for the spotlight.

Two left-handers. Two teams vying for city supremacy. One stadium that will be louder than any concert Madison Square Garden can host.

Familiar faces, new loyalties

Sprinkled into this weekend’s drama are the personal subplots fans love. Juan Soto will step into the batter’s box not just as a Met, but as a showman fans in both boroughs can’t take their eyes off.

Carlos Mendoza, now wearing Mets colors, will return to the Bronx with a deep understanding of his former team—perhaps a strategic edge that could tilt the series.

It’s not just about the score. It’s about emotion, memory, and the players who carry the weight of city expectations on their backs.

The Subway Series isn’t just another date on the calendar. It’s New York’s baseball heartbeat—and this weekend, it’s thundering.

