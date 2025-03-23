Yankees will exhaust veteran pitcher until he’s got nothing left in the tank

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t just hand Carlos Carrasco a courtesy invite to spring training. They gave him a challenge — and the 38-year-old right-hander didn’t just pass it. He aced it.

After a strong showing in camp, Carrasco was officially awarded a major league roster spot on Saturday, avoiding an opt-out in his minor league deal and punching his ticket to the Opening Day roster. He’s not just tagging along either. Carrasco is set to be a key part of a starting rotation riddled with injuries.

Spring Sparkled With Vintage Command

Over 16 innings this spring, Carrasco looked like a different version of himself compared to recent years. He posted a 1.69 ERA, holding opponents in check with a 98.8% left-on-base rate and an impressive 57.9% ground ball rate. He wasn’t giving up damage contact, nor was he allowing many free passes. The command was crisp, and the execution was steady.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The days of blowing hitters away with mid-90s heat are long gone, but Carrasco’s expansive pitch mix gives him a fighting chance. He leaned on a combination of six pitches this spring — a four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, changeup, curveball, and sweeper — to keep hitters guessing and disrupt timing.

He’s less of a fireballer now and more of a chess player. And if the Yankees can squeeze a few quality months out of him, this signing will prove invaluable.

The Reality of Yankees’ Rotation Injuries

Gerrit Cole is down for the year. Luis Gil is out for months. Clarke Schmidt, who was expected to hold down a starting role, is now set to begin the year on the injured list as he builds back up after shoulder soreness.

That left manager Aaron Boone with very few stable arms — and Carrasco’s consistency in camp made the decision an easy one. While his 5.64 ERA in 2024 and 6.80 ERA in 2023 don’t scream reliability, the Yankees are banking on a short-term spark before age inevitably rears its head.

They’ll ride him until the tank runs dry.

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Will Warren Gets His Shot… For Now

With Schmidt sidelined to open the year, 25-year-old Will Warren is also expected to make the rotation. Warren’s had a fantastic spring overall, despite a rough final outing, and the Yankees view him as a long-term contributor.

The catch? Warren might only be up for a few starts before being sent back to Triple-A. Once Schmidt is healthy and Carrasco begins to fade — which feels like a matter of when, not if — Warren will be back in the mix. It’s all about maintaining depth and protecting assets.

By placing Schmidt on the IL, the Yankees created the perfect temporary runway to keep both Carrasco and Warren on the roster. Carrasco avoids triggering his opt-out, the team doesn’t risk losing him, and Warren still gets valuable MLB reps early in the season.

Boone’s Balancing Act

Aaron Boone is navigating a delicate dance with his pitching staff, piecing together a rotation after losing his ace and a promising young arm before the regular season even began.

Carrasco is the stopgap. Warren is the future. Schmidt is the bridge once healthy.

It’s not ideal, but given the circumstances, this was the right move. Carrasco earned the shot, and now it’s time to see how far he can carry the load before handing it off to the next man up.