Yankees were ‘willing’ to trade 2 top prospects for Pirates generational pitcher

The New York Yankees have never shied away from bold moves at the trade deadline, constantly testing the market’s limits.

This year was no different, as MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the Yankees even placed a call about Paul Skenes.

Skenes off-limits — for now

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made it clear they view Skenes as a franchise cornerstone, refusing to entertain trade discussions.

Still, history suggests that small-market teams rarely hold onto elite pitchers forever, particularly once arbitration salaries climb steeply.

Skenes represents a once-in-a-generation arm, and while the Pirates cling tightly now, the Yankees are watching carefully for opportunity.

Yankees’ bold offer

According to Heyman, the Yankees were willing to part with two of their prized young prospects in exploratory conversations.

“That was the one case where the Yankees were willing to discuss Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. But talks went nowhere.”

That willingness alone highlights just how highly the organization values Skenes, recognizing his ability to change a franchise’s trajectory.

Evaluating Spencer Jones

Jones, 24, began the year in Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A following an impressive early campaign.

Initially red-hot, Jones cooled down significantly but still managed 17 homers and a 125 wRC+ in 59 Triple-A games.

While those numbers remain 25% above average, they represent a regression from his projected production, raising questions about long-term consistency.

Still, Jones’s athleticism, raw power, and upside make him the Yankees’ top outfield prospect, a difficult piece to part with.

George Lombard Jr.’s upside

Meanwhile, Lombard Jr., only 20 years old, advanced to Double-A this season, where he’s shown flashes of promise despite struggles.

He’s hitting .216/.337/.361 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs, still working on the finer points of offensive consistency.

What separates Lombard is his defensive potential — already showcasing gold glove-caliber ability at shortstop, an asset few prospects possess.

The Yankees envision Lombard as a cornerstone infielder within the next two years, making him nearly untouchable in trade talks.

Why the Yankees tried anyway

Trading both players for Skenes would have been a steep price, but one that most front offices would justify instantly.

Skenes’ 100-mph fastball and dominant presence on the mound make him a perennial Cy Young contender.

The Yankees’ call may not have gone anywhere, but it signaled their intent to remain aggressive with future blockbusters.

The New York angle

Heyman also noted an amusing coincidence linking Skenes to New York, although the Yankees didn’t put much stock in it.

“The Yankees’ inquiry about the untouchable Skenes closely followed The Post report about Skenes’ famous influencer girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, seeking an apartment in NYC.”

While entertaining, the Yankees insist they didn’t interpret that development as evidence of Skenes’ long-term preference for New York.

Looking ahead

Ultimately, the Pirates never budged, and the Yankees’ package wasn’t nearly enough to pry away their young ace.

But this story reveals a larger truth — New York remains prepared to sacrifice even prized prospects for transformative pitching.

If Pittsburgh ever reconsiders Skenes’ future, expect the Yankees to be among the first teams knocking with serious offers.