Yankees’ weakest pitching link could become their secret weapon

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman’s name has been at the center of trade talks and speculation this offseason, but what if the Yankees actually end up getting the best version of him? While much of the conversation around Stroman has focused on whether he’ll be dealt, there’s another angle to consider—what if he stays and bounces back to form?

A Season to Forget, But Room for Optimism

Stroman’s 2024 campaign wasn’t what he or the Yankees envisioned. His velocity dipped, his command wavered, and his ability to consistently induce weak contact took a hit.

Just about every meaningful metric took a downturn, raising concerns about whether he was dealing with an underlying issue. Given that Stroman has long been a pitcher who relies on movement and precision rather than overpowering velocity, even a small mechanical tweak or minor injury could have thrown everything off balance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees haven’t indicated whether he was pitching through something last season, but it wouldn’t be surprising. Despite the struggles, he still showcased flashes of the pitcher who’s been a reliable rotation piece for years.

Spring Training Brings a Fresh Start

After missing the first couple of days of camp, Stroman returned to Yankees spring training on Friday, arriving in good spirits and seemingly locked in. He looked sharp physically and, just as importantly, sounded like a player eager to prove himself again. Confidence has never been an issue for Stroman, and it doesn’t appear to be now.

When asked about his role and whether he’d consider a bullpen move, he shut down that conversation immediately:

“I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen.”

That type of conviction is exactly what the Yankees want to hear. Stroman has always been a competitor, and while his future in the Bronx remains uncertain, he’s clearly preparing to handle a full starter’s workload in 2025.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What Needs to Change?

For Stroman to bounce back, a few key adjustments are necessary. First, his velocity needs to see an uptick, and he has to regain the movement and location that made him such an effective ground-ball pitcher. His sinker, which has historically been his bread and butter, didn’t have the same life last season. If he can recapture that, he’ll immediately be more effective.

Additionally, staying healthy is the obvious key. If there was an issue nagging him last year, getting a clean slate this spring could make all the difference.

While many are quick to write him off or focus on the trade rumors, there’s a real path where Stroman becomes a valuable piece of this Yankees rotation. If he locks in early this spring and rediscovers his command, he could turn into an unexpected weapon for a pitching staff that’s already among the best in baseball.