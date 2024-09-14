Yankees’ veteran utility man is likely done for the season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees seem to be hitting their stride just as the regular season winds down, with only two weeks left to play. Kicking off a critical four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees started strong, winning the first two games. On Friday night, Aaron Judge snapped a home run drought with a Grand Slam, lifting the Yankees to a thrilling 5–4 victory.

Healthier Roster, But LeMahieu Hits the Injured List

As the season progresses, the Yankees are fortunate to be getting healthier. However, they recently placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list due to a right hip impingement. Some speculate that LeMahieu’s injury could be more of a “phantom IL” situation, used to give the veteran utility player time to recuperate and refocus.

LeMahieu himself admitted the hip issue has been nagging him for weeks:

“It was one of those things where sometimes I was rotating, sometimes I wasn’t,” he explained (h/t Brendan Kuty of The Athletic). “Working out in the weight room and with the trainers, it was there, it wasn’t there.”

A Struggling Season for LeMahieu

At 36, LeMahieu has struggled this season. In 67 games, he has hit just .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. His 51 wRC+ means he has performed 49% worse than the average MLB player offensively. His struggles at the plate left the Yankees with no choice but to sideline him. While his defensive versatility remains valuable, LeMahieu’s offensive woes made him a liability, and the Yankees had to act.

His offensive decline has been exacerbated by foot injuries in recent years, leading the Yankees to acquire Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. Chisholm took over at third base, leaving little room for LeMahieu in the lineup. The return of Anthony Rizzo further solidified LeMahieu’s reduced role.

Future Uncertain for LeMahieu in the Postseason

Though LeMahieu has said he will monitor how his hip responds, it’s unclear whether the Yankees will activate him for the playoffs, even if he becomes fully healthy. With younger talents like Jasson Dominguez providing a much-needed offensive spark, the Yankees may opt to move forward without LeMahieu, focusing on players who can contribute more consistently at the plate.

The Yankees also recently reinstated Jon Berti, who played a key role in Thursday’s walk-off win against Boston. Berti’s speed and athleticism provide additional value, especially given LeMahieu’s declining sprint speed, which ranks in the 21st percentile. Berti is expected to maintain his roster spot for the foreseeable future.

Supportive from the Sidelines

Despite his injury and uncertain future, LeMahieu remains a supportive teammate, excited for the Yankees’ playoff push. As the team continues to heat up, LeMahieu will cheer from the sidelines, hoping to see his team make a deep run in October.

With the Yankees focusing on younger talent and emerging stars, LeMahieu’s role remains in question, but his presence in the clubhouse will be felt as the team prepares for a postseason push.