The Yankees can live with cold stretches. Every lineup has dead zones for a week or two. Ryan McMahon is starting to feel different, because the production is getting light enough to look like a roster flaw instead of a slump.

McMahon is down to .187/.253/.306 with a 60 wRC+, a 30.6% strikeout rate, and 0.0 WAR through 147 plate appearances. There is no soft way to dress that up. It is close to empty offense from a spot the Yankees cannot afford to punt.

The Yankees scored only two runs in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay, and that was their third straight loss in a stretch where they have dropped 10 of 14. McMahon did not create the slide by himself, but when the lineup wobbles this badly, his lack of impact becomes a lot harder to hide.

The glove cannot carry the whole argument

McMahon can still defend third, and I don’t want to brush past that like it means nothing. The Yankees value stability there for a reason, especially with a roster already juggling enough moving pieces around the infield.

The problem is that defense turns into a thinner argument when the bat is giving back so much. A 60 wRC+ with a strikeout rate north of 30% makes every plate appearance feel like a tax, and the Yankees are paying it at the bottom of the order while hoping the stars cover the bill.

That works when Aaron Judge is hot, Ben Rice is mashing, and Cody Bellinger is flipping games. It looks a lot uglier when the offense is stuck in the mud and McMahon is walking to the plate needing more than a routine grounder to justify the spot.

Cashman may have a deadline conversation coming

I don’t think the Yankees need to panic over third base before June, but they do need to stop pretending this can sit untouched forever. If McMahon is still living near a .560 OPS a few weeks from now, the front office has to think bigger.

The Yankees already have enough short-term fires with the bullpen, the outfield health, and Judge trying to shake off his own ugly stretch. Third base cannot become another spot where the answer is simply waiting and hoping.

McMahon’s glove buys him time, not immunity. The difference matters. If the Yankees want this lineup to travel in October, they need more than clean defense from a regular who keeps giving away at-bats.