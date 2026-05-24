The Yankees got an unwanted pause Saturday, and maybe they needed it. Their game against Tampa Bay was postponed by rain and pushed to a Sept. 22 doubleheader, which gave a sliding team one extra day to stare at the standings.

The view is not pretty. The Yankees have lost three straight and 10 of 14, while the Rays sit at 34-15 and hold a 5.5-game lead in the AL East. It is still May, so nobody needs to start lighting furniture on fire, but that gap is starting to feel real.

Ryan Weathers now gets the ball Sunday against Drew Rasmussen, and this is a quiet pressure spot. The Yankees don’t need Weathers to be an ace. They need him to put the brakes on a skid before the division starts looking like a chase instead of a fight.

Weathers has been better than the noise

Weathers’ season has been useful, even if it has not always felt smooth. FanGraphs has him at a 3.58 ERA, 3.51 FIP, 2.75 xFIP, a 29.9% strikeout rate, and 1.0 WAR across 50.1 innings, which is a pretty strong profile for a starter who was supposed to be more stabilizer than headliner.

The strikeout rate is the part that matters most. Weathers has enough swing-and-miss to punch out of traffic, and against a Rays team that keeps applying pressure, he will need that escape hatch. Tampa Bay is playing like a team that smells blood, and the Yankees have been generous lately.

The last thing they need is another early deficit that forces the offense to chase. The lineup is already tight, the bullpen just wasted Gerrit Cole’s clean return, and the mood around the team has shifted from annoying slump to actual concern.

Sunday can reset the room a bit

One start will not fix two weeks of bad baseball. Weathers cannot hit for the bottom of the order, close the eighth inning, or make the Rays stop winning games. He can make Sunday feel less like the Yankees are sliding downhill with no grip.

That matters. Teams need someone to stand in the middle of a bad stretch and calm the whole thing down. Sometimes that is an ace, sometimes it is a lefty with a good ERA and enough stuff to give the offense six innings of breathing room.

The Yankees have the talent to tighten this division again, but the Rays are not waiting around for them to wake up. If Weathers gives them a steady start Sunday, the rainout becomes a useful reset. If he gets knocked around, that 5.5-game gap will feel a whole lot louder.