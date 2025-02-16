Yankees’ veteran slugger already dealing with double elbow discomfort

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the 2025 season with spring training underway in Tampa, Florida. While the excitement of the new season settles in, the Yankees now have to manage the health of one of their star sluggers. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with an injury that could cast doubt on his availability for Opening Day.

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton dealing with discomfort in both elbows

According to MLB.com insider Bryan Hoch, Stanton is already dealing with elbow discomfort that has caused the Yankees to slow-play him during spring training:

“Giancarlo Stanton will be slow-played during Spring Training because of discomfort in both elbows, which Aaron Boone likened to tennis elbow,” Hoch reported. “Boone said it is an issue Stanton was dealing with last season, including the playoffs. “

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hoch asked Yankees manager Aaron Boone if this ailment would affect Stanton’s ability to play on Opening Day, to which Boone did not have a clear answer:

“I don’t know,” Boone told Hoch. “I’m not going to put any timeline on it. We’re just going to be smart with it.”

For now, the Yankees will be taking it easy with Stanton, closely monitoring his status as they get through Spring Training. The hope is that the discomfort in his elbows subside in time for the start of the regular season.

The Yankees need Stanton healthy

Stanton was instrumental in the Yankees’ 2024 postseason run that saw them march into the World Series. He slugged 27 homers in the regular season, tallied 72 RBIs, and batted .233 with a .773 OPS. He backed that up with two home runs, a .238 batting average, and an .832 OPS in the postseason.

Getting Stanton healthy will be a top priority for the Pinstripes this spring. After losing Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees will need to rely on Stanton’s bat even more this season.