The Yankees acquired one of the best pitches in baseball

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a statement with their latest trade, sending Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

Devin Williams, known for his devastating “Airbender” changeup, now takes over as the Yankees’ closer, solidifying a bullpen that needed a true shutdown arm after losing Clay Holmes this offseason.

An Upgrade at the Back End

Holmes had his moments in New York, but his inconsistencies made it tough to rely on him in high-leverage situations. Williams, on the other hand, has been nearly untouchable when healthy. Last season, he only logged 21.2 innings due to injury, but when he was on the mound, he was lights out—posting a 1.25 ERA with an absurd 15.78 strikeouts per nine innings and a 92.6% left-on-base rate.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Since becoming Milwaukee’s full-time closer in 2021, Williams hasn’t had an ERA over 2.00. At just $8.6 million in arbitration, he’s an absolute bargain, and if he stays healthy, he immediately becomes one of the most impactful acquisitions of the Yankees’ offseason.

The “Airbender” Arrives in the Bronx

Williams’ changeup isn’t just good—it’s one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball. He throws it nearly half the time, averaging 84.4 mph with an astonishing 42.3 inches of vertical drop and 19.4 inches of horizontal break. Opposing hitters managed just a .162 batting average and a .216 slugging percentage against it last season.

“It’s honestly really simple, in my mind at least,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “It’s a four-seam changeup grip and I pronate it. I know what I want to do with it. It’s a little more difficult to put into words.”

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone was in awe after seeing Williams throw his signature pitch in a bullpen session.

“I told him today, it was my first time standing behind that thing—it’s impressive,” Boone said.

The Cost of an Elite Closer

To acquire Williams, the Yankees had to part ways with Cortes, a fan favorite known for his funky windups and deceptive deliveries. But with the addition of Max Fried, the Yankees’ rotation remains one of the best in baseball. Losing Cortes stings, but the Yankees felt comfortable moving him given their current starting pitching depth.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Durbin, meanwhile, was expected to compete for playing time at second base, but the Yankees plan to slide Jazz Chisholm over to that spot while keeping third base open for competition or a midseason upgrade.

A One-Year Rental?

Williams is in the final year of arbitration before hitting free agency next offseason. If he performs at the level he’s capable of, he’ll be in line for a massive payday. Fortunately, the Yankees will have the financial flexibility to keep him long-term if he proves to be the dominant closer they expect him to be.

For now, the Yankees will enjoy the luxury of having one of baseball’s best bullpen weapons on their side, knowing that when the ninth inning rolls around, Williams will be ready to slam the door shut.





