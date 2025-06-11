Yankees’ veteran shines in first rehab start

Marcus Stroman walked off the mound in Somerset with more than just stats in his pocket—he carried momentum, redemption, and hope.

After three rocky starts for the New York Yankees earlier this season that left fans frustrated and his ERA swollen at 11.57, Stroman reported left knee discomfort that landed him on the injured list.

That injury not only benched him physically but offered a necessary pause to reset mentally.

The road back hasn’t been smooth. A few setbacks delayed his progress and raised some quiet doubts about whether Stroman would be able to contribute meaningfully this year.

But Wednesday afternoon painted a much brighter picture for both the right-hander and the Yankees’ pitching staff.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Strong rehab outing puts Stroman back on the radar

Pitching for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, Stroman delivered a performance that looked more like the veteran the Yankees hoped for.

Over 3.1 innings, he allowed just one hit, one run, walked two, and struck out four, throwing 46 pitches—27 for strikes.

Marcus Stroman's rehab outing is complete for Somerset



Final Line: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 46 pitches (27 strikes) pic.twitter.com/yU9YQEpRUR — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 11, 2025

For a first rehab start, the outing was a home run in every way except the scoreboard. The command wasn’t perfect, but everything else was crisp, the mechanics sound, and the knee held up. That’s what mattered most.

The Yankees aren’t rushing him back. They’re expected to give him at least a couple more rehab starts to push his pitch count closer to 80–90.

But this debut makes the path forward much clearer and, for the first time in months, encouraging.

Rotation remains crowded, but depth is essential

Right now, the Yankees’ rotation is full, and the competition for innings is fierce. But pitching depth in June is like having extra batteries during hurricane season—absolutely vital.

A healthy Stroman won’t be displacing any of the top arms immediately. However, if he can slot in as a solid No. 5 or swingman, he suddenly becomes a luxury piece.

The 33-year-old has the experience, swagger, and tenacity to contribute—if the body holds up.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Second chances don’t come often in the Bronx

Stroman didn’t endear himself to everyone this spring. His attitude during camp and early-season struggles raised eyebrows and even a few tempers among fans and analysts.

But baseball, like life, can be forgiving when effort meets opportunity.

His time off wasn’t just about physical healing. It allowed him to step away, regroup, and make necessary adjustments.

Sometimes, injuries act like forced timeouts—a chance to sit in the corner, re-evaluate, and come back with a clearer mind.

Timeline for return points to late June

If Stroman stays healthy and continues building up as expected, he could rejoin the Yankees later this month.

The next couple of rehab starts will be crucial in determining whether he’s ready to face big-league hitters again.

And if all goes well, New York may find themselves with a Stroman who’s not only physically recovered but mentally locked in—a version they haven’t yet truly seen in pinstripes.

