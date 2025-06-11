Yankees’ left-for-dead infielder is taking the second base position by storm

The New York Yankees weren’t expecting DJ LeMahieu to be more than a warm body off the bench this season.

Just a few months ago, it looked like Father Time had won. Some fans even wanted him cut entirely from the roster.

At 36 years old, LeMahieu was coming off a brutal 2024 and battling a spring training calf injury that delayed his return.

But right now? He’s rewriting the narrative — and doing it with quiet intensity that mirrors the way he’s always played the game.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

DJ is doing more than just holding down the fort

Since returning, DJ LeMahieu has reclaimed second base and is reminding the league why he’s a two-time batting champ.

Through his first 65 at-bats, LeMahieu is hitting .277/.365/.400 with two home runs and a .765 OPS — all very encouraging.

He’s in the 66th percentile for average exit velocity at 91.7 mph, showing the ball is jumping off his bat again.

More importantly, he ranks above average in hard-hit rate, chase rate, whiff rate, and walk rate — signs of true discipline.

Tuesday’s game showed what he’s still capable of

In the Yankees’ 10–2 rout of the Kansas City Royals, LeMahieu played like a man with something to prove.

He tallied two hits, scored twice, and added two walks — reaching base four times and setting the table beautifully.

That kind of performance from the lower half of the lineup is a game-changer in a deep playoff-caliber offense.

LeMahieu doesn’t need to be the engine anymore — he just needs to be a spark, and right now, he’s igniting plenty.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive stability adds another layer of value

It’s not just his bat — DJ LeMahieu has brought steady hands and sharp instincts back to the infield.

He’s played a solid second base, giving the Yankees confidence they don’t have to scramble for depth at the position.

That defensive reliability lets the rest of the infield relax, knowing the veteran won’t make the little mistakes.

Think of him as the glue guy — the kind you don’t appreciate until he’s gone, and then everything starts to fall apart.

LeMahieu’s resurgence helps the Yankees buy time

The longer DJ LeMahieu keeps this up, the less pressure there is on general manager Brian Cashman to make a move.

If second base holds firm, the Yankees can channel their deadline focus toward more urgent issues — like starting pitching.

They may also add a bullpen arm, but LeMahieu’s resurgence gives them something rare: roster flexibility and breathing room.

He’s not just playing well — he’s changing the front office’s priorities with every quality at-bat and steady play.

READ MORE: Yankees’ struggling slugger is flipping the script — and fast