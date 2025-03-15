Yankees’ veteran pitcher went from last resort to impact piece in just a week

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the Yankees brought in 37-year-old Carlos Carrasco this offseason, he was viewed as a depth piece—someone who might provide some veteran insurance in Triple-A or step in if injuries piled up. Well, injuries have piled up, and Carrasco is no longer just a backup plan. He’s now firmly in the conversation for a significant role on the pitching staff, whether that be as a long reliever or a potential starter.

The Last Rotation Spot Is Up for Grabs

At the moment, Will Warren seems like the favorite to secure the final rotation spot, but the Yankees aren’t ruling out Carrasco as a viable option. With Clarke Schmidt working through a back issue, the Yankees need as many arms as possible ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

Carrasco spent last season with the Cleveland Guardians, logging 103.2 innings with a 5.64 ERA. His underlying numbers weren’t particularly inspiring, as he posted 7.73 strikeouts per nine, a 66.5% left-on-base rate, and a 46.5% ground ball rate. Home runs have been an issue for him, with a 17% HR/FB ratio last season, and that’s something the Yankees hope to correct.

Despite his struggles, there’s a reason the Yankees took a chance on him, and he’s showing why this spring.

A Spring Performance That’s Turning Heads

Carrasco has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms in camp, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings. He’s striking out 9.82 batters per nine while keeping the ball on the ground at an encouraging 56% rate.

His latest outing against the Phillies was another example of how sharp he’s looked. He tossed 3.1 innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six. His arsenal—featuring a slider, sweeper, sinker, and changeup—has been effective, and the Yankees have taken notice.

“It’s looked good,” said manager Aaron Boone after the Yankees’ 6-5 win over Philadelphia. “It’s looked consistently good.”

Carrasco’s Mindset and Role Moving Forward

At this stage in his career, Carrasco knows what it takes to carve out a role, and he’s embracing the challenge of proving himself once again.

“The pressure was a long time ago,” Carrasco said. “I’ve been through a lot and everything, but like I said before, I’m getting ready for spring training. Any opportunity is good, and then we go from there.”

Even if he doesn’t crack the rotation right away, Carrasco has likely done enough to secure a spot on the roster in some capacity. With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the year and Luis Gil out for at least three months, the Yankees need innings from wherever they can get them.

At the very least, Carrasco can provide depth and step into the rotation if another starter needs a break. His velocity is trending in the right direction, and the Yankees will take whatever stability they can get from a veteran arm who appears to be turning a corner.



