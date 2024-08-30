Yankees’ veteran first baseman preparing for big rehab step

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only a matter of time before the Yankees promote veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo to take over, with DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice currently splitting time at the position.

The Yankees are Nearing the Return of Rizzo

Rizzo suffered a right forearm fracture in June, which significantly set him back after a difficult start to the season.

Over 70 games, Rizzo was hitting .223/.289/.341, with eight homers and 28 RBIs, and an 80 wRC+. Despite his metrics indicating he was 20% worse than the average MLB hitter, that number is still significantly better than LeMahieu’s offensive production and slightly better than Rice’s, whose slugging metrics have been buoyed by a three-home-run performance weeks ago.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Future at First Base: Rice and Rizzo’s Last Stand

Rice has a bright future and will likely be the team’s primary option at first base in 2025, but Rizzo can still provide the team with a final push as he heads to free agency. The Yankees have a club option at $20 million for the 35-year-old infielder, so it seems almost certain that he will depart and look for a new home after this season.

However, Rizzo is preparing to play 7–9 innings on Friday night for Somerset in Double-A, rounding out his rehab assignment and gearing up for a return, according to manager Aaron Boone. When the roster expands on Sunday, Rizzo could be among the players added, alongside Jasson Dominguez, whom the team is also considering for promotion.

Impact of Rizzo’s Return on the Lineup

Rizzo’s return will ultimately allow the Yankees to phase LeMahieu out of the equation. The 36-year-old utility man has struggled this year offensively. Over 66 games, he’s hitting .202/.268/.258, with a 51 wRC+, indicating he’s 49% worse than the average MLB hitter.

Playoff Experience and Championship Pedigree

While there’s no guarantee that Rizzo will provide the Yankees with above-average production, his experience in the playoffs and his 2016 World Series win with the Chicago Cubs could prove invaluable. Along with Juan Soto, the Yankees have multiple players who know what it takes to win a championship, and that experience could be a crucial asset as they push for the postseason.