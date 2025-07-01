Yankees: Trent Grisham’s injury could give exciting young outfielder a once-in-a-lifetime chance

The New York Yankees were dealt another unexpected blow Monday night as outfielder Trent Grisham exited early with hamstring tightness.

The injury came during the fifth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing a wrench into their outfield plans.

Grisham’s gritty defense and underrated swagger have quietly become essential in recent weeks for a Yankees team battling inconsistency.

Though the hope is to avoid an injured list stint, the reality is Grisham likely misses at least several upcoming games.

That potential absence could create a sudden and significant opportunity for Jasson Dominguez, a player teetering on the edge of stardom.

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez Is the Natural Replacement

Of the options on the Yankees’ roster, none bring the intrigue—or potential upside—of Jasson Dominguez stepping in for Grisham.

The 22-year-old switch-hitter is still raw, still finding his footing, but the ceiling he offers is undeniable and tantalizing.

Dominguez, nicknamed “The Martian,” may not yet match Grisham’s defensive prowess, but his offensive upside is more explosive.

He’s likely to slot into left field, especially if Cody Bellinger shifts over to center during Grisham’s absence.

This isn’t just about filling innings—this could be a defining stretch for Dominguez’s young career in pinstripes.

Dominguez Needs the Reps to Shine

Before Grisham’s injury, Dominguez’s playing time had become inconsistent thanks to a crowded outfield and designated hitter rotation.

Between Grisham, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Ben Rice, Dominguez was struggling to crack the daily lineup.

Now, he has a rare window where he can play regularly and build rhythm, something every young hitter desperately needs.

He’s posted a 108 wRC+ this season—respectable, but certainly not eye-popping for a top prospect with his reputation.

However, recent trends show promise: Dominguez owns a .941 OPS over the last seven days and .845 over the last 15.

The Power Is Coming—Slowly but Surely

Dominguez hasn’t yet unleashed his full power, but he’s shown flashes of the thunder that once made scouts swoon.

If he starts elevating the ball more consistently, Yankee Stadium’s short porch could become his best friend.

The bat speed is there, the discipline is improving, and the potential to hit 20–25 homers per season is realistic.

In many ways, he’s like a rocket still fueling up on the launchpad—close to liftoff but still checking systems.

Regular at-bats over the next week or two could accelerate that process in a big way. It remains to be seen how much time Grisham misses: it could be a couple of days, or a few weeks.

The important thing, for the Yankees, is that Dominguez is ready.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez Must Take Control of His Narrative

While it’s unfortunate that Grisham’s injury sparked this opportunity, Dominguez can’t afford to waste any part of it.

This is his moment to force Aaron Boone’s hand and show he belongs in the daily lineup beyond just filling in.

He needs to be aggressive but selective—grind at-bats, drive the ball, and remind fans why he was once untouchable.

The Yankees have given him chances before, but never quite like this: meaningful innings on a contending roster in July.

If he capitalizes, the conversation around him changes completely.

