The Yankees must replace one infielder at the trade deadline

It’s hard not to feel a sense of déjà vu with the New York Yankees approaching this trade deadline.

Once again, pitching is a need — you can never have enough pitching. But unlike past years, there’s also a very real urgency to upgrade the infield.

That issue has only grown more obvious with DJ LeMahieu’s steady decline into more of a utility option than an everyday starter.

DJ LeMahieu’s struggles highlight the Yankees’ pressing infield problem

The Yankees probably hoped DJ LeMahieu would bounce back in 2025, providing reliable contact and versatility across the diamond.

Instead, he’s hitting just .239/.312/.319 with two homers — numbers that barely justify keeping him in the daily lineup.

At 36 years old, LeMahieu’s days of anchoring the infield seem done, forcing the Yankees to rethink his role entirely.

He’s best deployed as a flexible piece who can fill in when needed, not someone they count on for consistent production.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm’s rise gives the Yankees creative options

Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been everything the Yankees could’ve hoped for during his latest offensive surge.

He’s showcasing the dynamic bat that once made him one of baseball’s most intriguing young players, adding pop and speed to the lineup.

If the Yankees wanted, they could slide Chisholm back to second base full-time, freeing them to pursue a bat-first third baseman.

Eugenio Suarez immediately comes to mind, offering serious power that could balance out the bottom half of their order.

The trade deadline could also reshape the Yankees’ bench depth

There’s another layer here: Oswald Peraza.

Once viewed as part of the Yankees’ future core years ago, Peraza hasn’t seized any opportunity given to him, struggling to hit and lacking an obvious role.

With LeMahieu better suited to cover multiple spots in limited bursts, the Yankees might be forced to move on from Peraza.

It’s the sort of difficult call contending teams have to make, trimming fringe depth to chase more impactful talent.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Yankees can’t ignore the window they’re in right now

With Aaron Judge putting up video game numbers and Luis Gil close to returning to reinforce the rotation, the Yankees need to press on the gas.

Waiting on LeMahieu to magically rediscover his peak form feels more like wishful thinking than a legitimate plan.

This team is too close to serious contention to rely on aging bats or struggling pieces when a division title hangs in the balance.

Why making a move could pay off big in October

If the Yankees can secure a productive infielder or a pitcher to stabilize the rotation, it dramatically shifts their October outlook.

Pairing Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Chisholm with another quality bat would give them one of baseball’s deepest lineups.

Think of it like reinforcing a dam that’s starting to leak — patch it now, or risk a flood at the worst possible time.