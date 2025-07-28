Yankees trade veteran starting pitcher to Braves

For Carlos Carrasco, the dream of reviving his career with the New York Yankees faded faster than anyone expected.

He entered spring training with something to prove—thirty-eight years old, plenty of mileage, and one more shot at relevance.

Carrasco worked tirelessly to earn a rotation spot, flashing just enough command and veteran savvy to convince the Yankees he had one more act left.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Tough Start to the Season

But as the calendar turned to May, reality caught up with optimism. Carrasco’s 5.91 ERA in pinstripes didn’t lie.

Hitters were seeing him too well. His pitches lacked bite, and his margin for error was gone. The Yankees, chasing a postseason berth, couldn’t afford to wait.

When New York designated him for assignment in early May, it wasn’t a surprise—it was a necessity. Carrasco, to his credit, didn’t walk away.

A Willing Veteran Presence in Triple-A

Instead of demanding a release, Carrasco accepted an assignment to Triple-A Scranton. That says something about him.

Plenty of veterans with his resume would’ve called it a career. But not Carrasco. He chose humility and patience, posting a strong 3.27 ERA over 52.1 innings in 11 appearances with the RailRiders.

He wasn’t flashy, but he was steady. Reliable. And maybe, just maybe, still useful.

Second Chance Comes… and Goes

When the Yankees selected Carrasco’s contract again in early June, some thought he might get a farewell moment in the Bronx.

But it never came. Carrasco didn’t pitch before he was designated for assignment once more, quietly sliding back into limbo.

That second DFA felt like a curtain call. He was out of the Yankees’ plans, clearly, even as injuries chipped away at their depth.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Traded to Atlanta—A New Opportunity Emerges

Then came the twist: On Monday, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported that the Yankees traded Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later.

The Yankees have traded Carlos Carrasco to the Braves for a PTBNL or cash. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) July 28, 2025

Atlanta, desperate for pitching help with a banged-up rotation, saw something worth taking a flier on.

For Carrasco, it’s one more chance to show he’s not done. He lands in a situation where innings are up for grabs—and where experience might matter more than raw stuff.

Can Carrasco Still Help an MLB team?

There’s no sugarcoating it: Carrasco hasn’t been sharp at the MLB level in 2025. But he’s shown signs of life in Triple-A.

If the Braves can protect him with good defense and keep him healthy, he might give them fifth-starter innings. That’s all they’re really asking.

Think of Carrasco now like a seasoned mechanic—he won’t win any races, but he might get the job done if the tools around him are sound.

Respected by Teammates, Even in Struggles

Carrasco’s biggest contribution in New York wasn’t measurable. Teammates respected him deeply. Coaches appreciated his work ethic.

He wasn’t an ace, but he was a professional. That counts for something, especially in a clubhouse where energy and accountability matter.

The Yankees’ pitching depth chart may look younger and flashier now, but it lost a quietly steady voice when Carrasco left.

An Unfinished Chapter in Atlanta

In Atlanta, Carlos Carrasco steps into the unknown again. He’s not guaranteed anything—not starts, not success, not even a roster spot for long.

But he’s been here before. Fighting to matter. Refusing to fade away. And if there’s any gas left in the tank, the Braves are about to find out.

Carrasco may never return to his Cleveland prime, but he doesn’t need to. He just needs to be enough—steady, smart, and serviceable.

READ MORE: Yankees talking trades with Rays over 3 infielders