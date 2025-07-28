Yankees talking trades with Rays over 3 infielders

Just when it seemed the New York Yankees were done tinkering with their offense, the front office might have one last surprise up its sleeve.

Fresh off weekend deals for Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Nationals utilityman Amed Rosario, the Yankees are still circling the market for an infielder.

While much of the attention has now shifted toward bolstering the pitching staff, the Yankees are also exploring infield depth.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, New York has held active talks with the division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

That’s no small detail. The Rays and Yankees rarely do business, let alone swap controllable, active MLB players in a playoff race.

Sherman reports that the Yankees have shown interest in Rays infielders Ha-Seong Kim, Jose Caballero, and Taylor Walls.

Are the Yankees Looking For Insurance For Anthony Volpe?

What do these infielders have in common? They can all play shortstop.

It seems like they want to increase internal competition at shortstop, notable because Anthony Volpe isn’t having his finest season.

Kim, currently on the injured list, brings strong defensive value and a 90 wRC+ despite an inconsistent year at the plate.

Caballero, meanwhile, is the fastest of the bunch, with 33 stolen bases—but his bat has lagged, posting an 85 wRC+ so far.

Then there’s Walls, a defensive standout with positional versatility, but a paltry 66 wRC+ in 92 games this season.

Volpe is boasting a 91 wRC+ with seemingly eroding defense, which has worried more than its fair share of Yankees fans.

Glove-First Mentality: Why Defense Still Matters in October

All three players profile similarly: glove-first, gritty, and versatile. That’s exactly what New York seems to be targeting lately.

Even after adding Rosario, the Yankees may want an elite defender who can slide into late-game roles or cover multiple spots.

If you’re wondering what that means for Oswald Peraza, the writing might already be on the wall—and it’s not pretty.

With limited at-bats and even fewer chances left to impress, Peraza seems like the odd man out if another infielder arrives.

Designating Peraza for assignment would be a painful but increasingly likely outcome if another versatile piece joins the roster.

In that case, Rosario could settle into a platoon role at third base and offer backup support in the corner outfield as needed.

While the Yankees are not expected to move an outfielder, flexibility matters down the stretch, especially in October chess matches.

Adding one more infielder—particularly one with elite speed or glove work—gives Aaron Boone an extra defensive card to play and some cover in case something happens to Volpe.

Rays’ Dilemma: Buy, Sell, or Something in Between?

The interesting wrinkle is that the Rays aren’t full sellers. In fact, they’re still rumored to be exploring both buying and selling.

Sherman notes that if Tampa Bay does sell, it’s more likely they deal Brandon Lowe—a lefty bat coveted by the Mets and Astros.

That makes any Yankees-Rays deal even more unusual, considering the rivals are both technically in postseason contention.

Still, the Rays’ depth in the infield makes it feasible to move someone like Caballero or Walls without waving a white flag.

For the Yankees, that kind of move isn’t splashy—it’s strategic. It’s about sharpening the margins ahead of a long playoff run.

A Subtle, Strategic Push for October

New York isn’t gunning for another star here—they’re looking for the right puzzle piece, not the biggest one in the box.

Each postseason game comes down to one or two moments, and the Yankees want players who can win them those inches.

Whether it’s Caballero stealing a base in the ninth or Walls making a diving stop, these are the types of moves contenders make.

The front office clearly senses that this year’s American League is wide open—and that one more move could tilt the odds.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is no stranger to making calculated upgrades, and this feels like one of those quieter but critical ones.

Rosario and McMahon were strong additions. But a defensive specialist to close games? That would be useful.

Whether it happens with Tampa Bay remains to be seen, but the Yankees aren’t shutting the door on adding another infielder yet.

