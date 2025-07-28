Yankees could make surprise trade for ‘long liked’ Twins versatile utility man

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees have ‘long liked’ versatile utilityman Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins.

The switch-hitting sparkplug has been a solid bat this season with a 116 wRC+ and .342 OBP, and the Yankees are hoping to add an infielder who can play shortstop.

Sources told Empire Sports Media back in June that the Yankees had engaged in trade conversations with the Twins about Castro over the offseason, and earlier this week we learned those conversations had been renewed.

Sherman’s report continues the interest New York has held with the super utilityman who can play six different positions at a palatable level.

Willi Castro Continues to Draw Trade Interest From the Yankees Ahead of Deadline

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Yankees internally have coveted Willi Castro’s strong offensive profile and pull-happy swing that would fit like a glove at Yankee Stadium.

His ability to play a sound outfield while holding his own at various infield positions profiles him similarly to Oswaldo Cabrera, a player the organization was heart-broken to lose to an ankle injury.

It had effects beyond just who played third base; the plan was for the team to acquire an infielder that could start everyday and then utilize Cabrera as the super utility man that could play anywhere in a pinch.

DJ LeMahieu floundered as the starting second baseman, Oswald Peraza was never held in high regard internally during the 2025 roster construction process, and Oswaldo Cabrera went down with a gut-wrenching ankle injury.

New York wants to try and replace all three if possible; McMahon and Rosario are two pieces to this puzzle, and Brian Cashman is searching for the third piece.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pitching remains the team’s priority; despite some conflicting reports about the Yankees’ level of aggression, we’re holding firm on our reporting here at Empire Sports Media that the front office will be aggressive.

They may not part ways with top prospects like George Lombard Jr. or Cam Schlittler, but they do have plenty of Rule 5 eligible prospects to churn through.

Unlike the 2023 trade deadline where the team attempted to get rid of some R5 players like Juan Carela, none of the prospects whom the Yankees have traded are Rule 5 eligible.

They have ammo they’re still willing to part ways with, and while it could mean Jhoan Duran isn’t walking through that door due to a high price tag, I expect the Yankees to continue adding multiple pieces.

New York and Minnesota have held extended trade conversations with names being exchanged according to sources, and those talks extend from last deadline and this past offseason.