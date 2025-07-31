Yankees trade former top infield prospect to Angels after stock dropped like a rock

The New York Yankees capped off an eventful trade deadline by parting ways with former top infield prospect Oswald Peraza.

On a day that already featured the acquisitions of David Bednar and Jake Bird to reinforce the bullpen, the team kept dealing.

Just 30 minutes before the 6 PM deadline, Jack Curry of YES Network reported Peraza had been shipped to the Los Angeles Angels.

For a player once viewed as part of the Yankees’ long-term infield, the move represents a dramatic fall from grace.

Peraza had all the tools on paper, but the production never followed, leaving New York with little choice but to move on.

The Yankees received 18-year-old outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena and international pool money in return.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Oswald Peraza never found his footing

This season, Peraza hit a miserable .152/.212/.241 with three homers and a .453 OPS across 158 uninspiring at-bats.

He ranked below average in nearly every offensive metric, with his lone standout quality being raw bat speed. He also ranked in the 92nd percentile in spring speed.

Despite flashing good defense and speed, his inability to hit consistently made him a liability in a stacked American League race.

The Yankees gave him opportunities at multiple infield spots, but his confidence and rhythm seemed to vanish after losing the shortstop battle.

Sometimes, a talented prospect just needs a change of scenery, and the Angels will hope a fresh start can spark his career.

Why the Yankees moved on

With Ryan McMahon now anchoring third base and Amed Rosario serving as a versatile utility option, Peraza was simply expendable.

The Yankees’ focus has shifted toward players who can contribute immediately, rather than waiting on another lengthy development cycle.

Trading him clears roster space and eliminates the uncertainty of carrying a bat that has become an offensive black hole.

Brian Cashman has made it clear that this deadline is about aggressive upgrades, not maintaining a stagnant roster for sentimental reasons.

For New York, it’s a strategic move that aligns with their pursuit of stability ahead of a critical postseason push.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A disappointing chapter comes to a close

Peraza’s tenure in pinstripes is a cautionary tale about the volatility of top prospects in a win-now environment.

Despite his athleticism and defensive flashes, he never translated potential into performance when the Yankees needed it most.

Like a high-performance car that never left the garage, his tools remained theoretical as other players passed him by.

Now, the 25-year-old gets a clean slate with the Angels, while New York pushes forward with a roster built to compete.

The Yankees may have said goodbye to a once-promising infielder, but they did so with their eyes firmly on October.