Yankees trade for top-tier Giants reliever at the buzzer

The New York Yankees didn’t just dip their toes in the trade market—they cannonballed in by landing Camilo Doval.

Minutes before the trade deadline slammed shut, New York pulled off another stunner by acquiring the flamethrowing right-hander from the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees are getting Camilo Doval from the Giants, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Doval instantly becomes one of the most electrifying arms in a bullpen that was already undergoing a full-scale transformation.

This wasn’t a one-and-done rental move, either. Doval is under team control through 2027, giving the Yankees real long-term value.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Doval brings raw power and rare upside

While David Bednar and Jake Bird gave the bullpen more depth and quality, Doval adds sheer velocity and intimidation.

At just 28, Doval brings a dominant cutter-slider combination, with the heat routinely touching 100 mph on the gun.

The Yankees have many changeup and splitter-heavy arms, so Doval brings a different flavor—he’s pure power.

His average fastball velocity of 98.2 mph makes hitters late even when they guess right, and his slider is lethal.

Opposing hitters whiff on the slider 39% of the time—a rate that should only rise under Matt Blake’s guidance.

The trade cost was significant—but worth it

The price wasn’t light, but it was manageable. New York sent Jesus Rodriguez, Parks Harbor, Trystan Vrieling, and another prospect according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

To get Doval, the Yankees traded Jesus Rodriguez, Parks Harbor, Trystan Vrieling and one other player. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) July 31, 2025

Rodriguez and Vrieling ranked 25th and 19th in the system, respectively—not nothing, but certainly not untouchable pieces.

Left-hander Carlos De La Rosa is the fourth piece in the deal.

Doval’s arrival gives the Yankees a three-headed monster with Bednar and Devin Williams in high-leverage moments, and the Yankees could use Luke Weaver as their ‘fireman’.

For weeks, the bullpen leaned too heavily on Williams and Weaver, who’ve both been stretched thin by midsummer.

Now, Doval’s presence could shift Weaver into a more flexible role, and Williams won’t have to be the nightly savior.

Doval changes the Yankees’ postseason equation

If the Yankees make a playoff run, Doval’s arm may be the one that slams the door shut on October nights.

There’s also room to dream—imagine what Blake and the pitching lab could unlock in Doval’s already nasty arsenal.

Even without a major tweak, Doval’s 3.09 ERA across 46.2 innings speaks for itself in the harsh lights of the big leagues.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He doesn’t nibble or finesse his way around hitters. He dares them to catch up—and more often than not, they can’t.

Adding Doval feels like the bullpen version of strapping a rocket to a sports car—it was already fast, but now?

A power presence with game-changing potential

He brings the kind of presence that shifts the energy in the stadium when he jogs in from the bullpen gate.

It’s not just about talent—it’s about the fear factor, and few relievers bring it like Doval in full throttle.

By avoiding giving up any of their top 10 prospects, the Yankees managed to upgrade without mortgaging the future.

Camilo Doval doesn’t just make the bullpen better—he raises the ceiling of what this Yankees team can be in October.

If Brian Cashman’s goal was to construct a playoff-proof bullpen, this deal was the final, flaming puzzle piece.

In a season where championship hopes hinge on late-inning execution, Doval could be the difference between heartbreak and glory.

