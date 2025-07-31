Yankees acquire Rays infielder mid-game for Everson Pereira and more

The New York Yankees made another move to bolster their roster, acquiring infielder Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

In exchange, the Yankees sent outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later, clearing some of their outfield logjam.

Caballero brings versatility, speed, and defense to a team desperate for more situational options heading into the final stretch.

It’s the type of move that doesn’t grab headlines but can quietly swing a game in October with one critical play.

Pereira, 24, was productive in Triple-A this season, slashing .265/.346/.512 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs over 40 games.

His 122 wRC+ highlighted his offensive upside, but the Yankees simply had no long-term role for him in the outfield.

They flipped him for a piece that directly addresses a weakness—speed and situational flexibility off the bench.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Caballero brings speed, defense, and timely versatility

Caballero, 27, has appeared across the infield this season, with experience at second base, shortstop, and third base.

He’s also logged occasional innings in the outfield, giving manager Aaron Boone a valuable chess piece for late-game strategy.

Offensively, Caballero is hitting .226/.328/.312 with two home runs and 27 RBIs, producing an 84 wRC+ in 2024.

He’s not going to carry the lineup, but his speed and situational awareness can create chaos on the basepaths.

This season, he’s swiped 34 bases, providing the exact type of late-game pinch-running threat the Yankees have lacked.

Against left-handed pitching, he’s been slightly better, hitting .241 with both home runs in just 79 at-bats.

Boone now has a true utility weapon who can influence a game without ever needing to leave the bench for long stretches.

Yankees continue to emphasize flexibility over star power

This move reflects a broader theme for New York: complement the power-heavy core with defense, speed, and tactical options.

The Yankees have spent the summer trying to reshape the roster for October, prioritizing players who can thrive in small moments.

Caballero may never deliver a towering home run, but he could score the run that keeps a season alive.

In many ways, this trade feels like adding a spark plug to a machine that occasionally stalls in key situations.

The Yankees now have a player who can pressure pitchers, disrupt defenses, and step into multiple roles without hesitation.

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A subtle move with postseason implications

As the Yankees chase a playoff berth, these depth additions can prove just as meaningful as any blockbuster trade.

Pereira’s departure is a nod to the team’s focus on immediate contribution over future development in a crowded outfield.

Caballero, with his speed and glove, fits the exact profile of a postseason role player that championship teams often need.

If October games come down to one stolen base or a perfectly executed double play, this trade could look brilliant.

For now, the Yankees have added another piece to a puzzle they hope will finally click when it matters most.