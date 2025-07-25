Yankees Trade Deadline Buzz: Suarez in hot pursuit, big-time pitcher may be the target

The New York Yankees are once again at the center of trade deadline chatter, with speculation swirling around their need for upgrades.

While third base has drawn headlines, it’s clear their most pressing need is on the mound — specifically in the bullpen.

Despite reports linking them to Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, not everyone is convinced that’s the actual target.

YES Network’s Jack Curry recently downplayed the Yankees’ interest in Suárez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Ryan McMahon altogether.

It’s possible that stance is posturing to keep rival GMs off balance, but the team’s internal evaluations may truly point elsewhere.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Yankees evaluating third base, but hesitant to overpay

Suárez is undoubtedly a tempting option, with his right-handed power and ability to handle the hot corner at a relatively competent level — I know that doesn’t sound confident, but it’s accurate.

He’s on a tear this season and would immediately outclass Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas as an offensive threat — honestly, he’s better than both combined.

However, Suárez is a rental, and unless the price aligns perfectly, the Yankees don’t seem interested in surrendering top assets.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and Ryan McMahon offer more defensive upside and team control, but both are inconsistent hitters at best.

The Yankees can’t afford to replace one offensive black hole with another just because the glove looks prettier on paper.

Spencer Jones is making it very hard to trade him

Outfield prospect Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday, reminding the baseball world why he’s considered untouchable.

At 6’6” with elite athleticism and serious power, Jones profiles as a future middle-of-the-order slugger with Gold Glove potential.

Unless the Yankees receive a controllable All-Star in return, they’re not giving up on Jones’ sky-high upside this summer.

Jones is still just 24 and already dominating Triple-A pitching — the idea of him in pinstripes later this season isn’t far-fetched.

Letting go of him for a rental would be like selling a winning lottery ticket for gas money.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pitching, not hitting, may be the true focus for Cashman

The Yankees’ offense may be streaky, but their pitching has deeper cracks — especially in high-leverage bullpen situations.

With Fernando Cruz injured and several relievers showing signs of fatigue, the Yankees need a fresh, reliable late-inning weapon.

Names like Mason Miller are off-limits, but there are still options with expiring contracts or club control beyond this season.

San Diego’s Seth Lugo or Arizona’s Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen could be starting pitching targets depending on price and availability.

All three could help reinforce a rotation that’s been battered by injuries and inconsistency in recent weeks.

Yankees weighing win-now versus future balance

General manager Brian Cashman has walked this tightrope before, balancing short-term urgency with long-term roster sustainability.

He knows the Yankees are close — but also knows that one wrong move could jeopardize a crucial development piece like Jones.

If pitching is the real priority, expect the Yankees to move quietly but decisively — they’ve been here before, and they’ll be active.