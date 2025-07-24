Yankees’ outfield prospect looks more like the future than a trade chip

Spencer Jones continued to mash at the Minor League level, as the Yankees‘ 2022 first-round pick hit three home runs in today’s game against Rochester.

He has not slowed down since being promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, and the Yankees have taken notice of the changes he’s made to become a potential big-league contributor.

With 29 home runs in 68 games between the two levels of Minor League Baseball, Spencer Jones leads all of Minor League Baseball in round-trippers; the astounding part of it all? He missed nearly an entire month of action.

Sporting an OPS north of 1.400 since being promoted to Scranton, Empire Sports Media has learned that Spencer Jones’ odds of remaining a Yankee after the deadline.

Brian Cashman would include Spencer Jones in a deal that brings them a significant piece with multiple years of control, but that player does not seem to be available for trade at the deadline.

READ MORE: Teams are calling the Yankees about power-hitting catcher/first baseman

The Yankees Are Growing Hesitant to Include Spencer Jones in Trade Talks

At the conclusion of the 2024 season, the New York Yankees were not in a position where they viewed Spencer Jones as an untouchable piece, and the trade market was not as enticing for him as before.

His down year in 2024 where he set the franchise record for MiLB batting strikeouts coupled with the lack of a promotion from Double-A drew the criticism of scouts and analysts alike.

The question swirling around the Yankees this trade deadline is in regards to who will be or won’t be available for trade, and Spencer Jones is someone who’s name would require a “significant piece” to be offered per sources.

Spencer Jones has an OPS north of 1.100, and while untouchable is not a word I’d use to describe this situation, New York does not view him as some trade chip to inflate the value of.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Part of this is the feeling that this deadline will not see impact superstars dealt, but the other part is the Yankees’ belief that they have a productive big leaguer in the making on their hands.

People inside the Yankees’ organization have a stronger belief in Spencer Jones’ ability to produce due to his defensive upside as a potential everyday centerfielder alongside blazing speed and incredible power.

This is not a referendum on the Yankees’ aggression; I’ve already heard rumblings of offers and proposals the Yankees are either putting together or have already put together.

High-leverage relief pitching, starting pitching, and right-handed hitting are among the Yankees’ biggest needs, and they seem more eager to complete a big trade for arms over pitchers.

This aligns with what Jack Curry noted about NYY’s lack of interest in 3B Eugenio Suarez, as the internal belief has become that run prevention is the team’s biggest issue.