Teams are calling the Yankees about power-hitting catcher/first baseman

If Ben Rice could handle third base, the New York Yankees might sleep a little easier at night. But he can’t—and that’s okay.

Rice has become one of the Yankees’ most promising bats, but there’s just no obvious place to put him right now, at least not every day.

Giancarlo Stanton has the designated hitter role on lockdown most nights. Paul Goldschmidt has first base covered. Austin Wells is behind the plate.

And that leaves Rice stuck in a game of musical chairs—one where there aren’t enough seats for what his bat deserves.

A Crowded Corner of Talent

The Yankees are a team rich in specific positional talent but lacking flexibility in how to deploy it daily.

Rice plays DH, first base, and catcher—all currently occupied by veterans or rising contributors. It’s a good problem to have, but still a problem.

This bottleneck is drawing league-wide attention. According to Fireside Yankees, other teams are circling.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, clubs are inquiring about Ben Rice’s availability as a catcher.

Teams know the Yankees could look to move someone to balance the roster. Rice, unfortunately, is now part of that conversation.

Trade Rumors Swirl as Deadline Looms

With the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees are hunting for upgrades at third base and in the bullpen.

They’ve got the farm system to get deals done—particularly in pitching prospects—and rival GMs know it.

But Rice’s name entering the rumor mill is both surprising and concerning for Yankee fans watching his ascent.

He’s not just a fringe bat; he’s proving to be a real asset in the lineup when given the opportunity.

Trading him—especially for a rental piece—could age poorly if the Yankees don’t get a strong return.

Rice’s 2025 Emergence Can’t Be Ignored

So far in 2025, Ben Rice has been exactly what the Yankees have needed: a left-handed bat with real power.

He holds a 121 wRC+ with 15 home runs, and he’s mashed right-handed pitching all year. That kind of profile isn’t easy to find.

He’s also shown defensive versatility, splitting time between first base and catcher—even if he’s not elite at either.

It’s the bat, though, that makes him special. In an era where runs are harder to manufacture, Rice brings real thump.

Letting go of a player like that because of a temporary roster jam would be a short-sighted mistake.

Planning for Life After Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton may still be a major presence, but the warning signs are hard to ignore.

His health has become increasingly fragile, and elbow surgery after the season isn’t out of the question.

Rice fits the mold of a future DH, especially if Stanton’s timeline becomes unpredictable or even ends sooner than expected.

Keeping Rice gives the Yankees a bridge to a new offensive core—something they’ll inevitably need.

It’s rare to find a young player with an MLB-ready bat and multiple defensive options, but Rice checks those boxes.

The Yankees Must Think Long-Term

While the Yankees are clearly in win-now mode, not every trade chip should be thrown into the fire.

Ben Rice is the kind of player that championship teams keep, not trade away to plug short-term holes.

Letting him go for a few months of an average third baseman would feel like swapping gold for gravel.

If anything, he should be getting more reps—not fewer. He’s earned them, and his development matters.

In a sport that often prioritizes instant gratification, the Yankees need to play the long game with Ben Rice.

