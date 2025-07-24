Yankees surging prospect enjoys career game in Triple-A

There’s something magical happening in the New York Yankees‘ farm system—and his name is Spencer Jones. Baseball doesn’t often deliver fairy tales, but Jones is writing one in real time.

The towering outfielder erupted for three home runs Thursday in Triple-A, a performance that sent shockwaves through the Yankees organization.

That brings him to 13 homers in just 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, an absurd pace by any measure.

Jones isn’t just hitting balls out—he’s launching them with purpose and to all fields, the true mark of a power breakthrough.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

A season of transformation, not just results

This isn’t some fluky hot streak, either. Jones is batting .400 with a 1.407 OPS during his time in Triple-A, utterly destroying expectations.

Spencer Jones hit three home runs today.



He’s up to 13 home runs in his first 19 games with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, batting .400 with a 1.407 OPS in that span.



Overall this season, Jones has swatted 29 homers in 68 games between AA and AAA…pic.twitter.com/iUxJoI7afq — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 24, 2025

In total, Spencer Jones has now clubbed 29 home runs across 68 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Those numbers leap off the page, but what really stands out is how he’s transformed his entire approach at the plate.

Last season, Jones was striking out nearly 37% of the time in Double-A—far too much for a serious MLB trajectory.

But now? That number has dropped to 25.8% in Triple-A, showing real and measurable progress in pitch recognition.

Unlocking his potential through swing changes

He’s overhauled his swing and his stance, and learned how to punish mistakes rather than chase them.

It’s clear the Yankees have been working closely with Jones on refining his offensive approach, and it’s paying massive dividends.

Thursday’s three-homer game felt like a coronation moment—a glimpse into what Jones might soon bring to Yankee Stadium.

Watching him now is like seeing a freight train pick up speed—it’s relentless, powerful, and impossible to ignore.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Built for Yankee Stadium and built to stay

And just like that, the Yankees’ top prospect became one of the hottest hitters in all of professional baseball.

He’s gone from talented project to legitimate MLB-ready force seemingly overnight—and yet this rise has been building for months.

What makes this surge so promising is not just the results, but how sustainable they look thanks to improvements in key areas.

Jones’s size has always been a talking point—at 6’6”, he resembles a tight end—but now he’s finally controlling that frame at the plate.

He no longer looks overmatched on breaking balls, and his timing on fastballs has tightened considerably.

A deadline dilemma with long-term implications

At this point, Triple-A pitchers look more like victims than competition, as Jones barrels everything he touches.

The Yankees have a looming decision with the trade deadline approaching—but moving Jones now would be a mistake.

Unless a controllable star becomes available, keeping Jones should be the obvious play—his upside is simply too high.

There’s every reason to believe Spencer Jones could be making his Yankee Stadium debut by 2026, maybe even later this year.

And when he arrives, it won’t just be as another prospect. It’ll be as a player capable of changing the trajectory of games.

A star in the making—and maybe something more

Jones is the kind of power bat the Yankees have been desperate to develop internally—one with presence, polish, and massive upside.

Trading him for a rental would be like selling a winning lottery ticket before cashing it in—short-sighted and potentially devastating.

Watching him develop is like witnessing an unfinished sculpture come to life—every swing reveals more of what he’s becoming.

The Yankees don’t just have a breakout prospect. They might have a future star ready to explode onto the biggest stage in sports.

READ MORE: Yankees’ prospect pool drawing serious interest from big deadline seller