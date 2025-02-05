Yankees’ trade acquisition could transform into a dominant bullpen arm in 2025

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Yankees are betting on Mark Leiter Jr. to be a major asset in their bullpen this season, and for good reason. Despite some inconsistency in 2024, Leiter has the underlying numbers and pitch arsenal that suggest he could be a key late-inning weapon.

After losing his arbitration case to the Yankees and settling for a $2.05 million salary instead of the $2.5 million he requested, Leiter now has even more motivation to prove his worth.

Underwhelming Regular Season, but a Strong Playoff Performance

Leiter’s 2024 campaign was a mixed bag. Between the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, he logged 58 innings with a 4.50 ERA, but his strikeout numbers were elite, averaging 13.34 strikeouts per nine. While his ERA suggests an up-and-down year, a deeper look reveals he was much better than the surface stats indicate. His expected ERA (xERA) sat at 3.44, meaning he likely ran into some bad luck.

And then came the postseason, where he flipped the switch. Over 5.1 innings, he dominated with a 1.69 ERA, proving he can handle high-pressure situations. The Yankees saw enough to believe that with some minor tweaks, he could be a high-leverage reliever in 2025.

Why the Yankees Like Leiter’s Pitching Profile

There’s a reason Leiter Jr. ended up in pinstripes—he fits exactly what pitching coach Matt Blake wants in a bullpen arm. He ranked in the 96th percentile in chase rate and strikeout rate and was in the 99th percentile in whiff rate. That means hitters have a hard time making contact against him, which is gold for any reliever.

His pitch mix is also intriguing. He primarily relies on a split-finger fastball, sinker, curveball, and sweeper. Last season, he increased his curveball and cutter usage, but his split-finger fastball remained his best pitch, generating weak contact and swings and misses. The Yankees likely see an opportunity to optimize his pitch selection even further.

What to Expect from Leiter in 2025

If Leiter can reduce his occasional command issues and lean into his strengths, he has the potential to be one of the Yankees’ most important relievers. With bullpen depth always a priority, his ability to strike hitters out at a high rate and limit damage late in games could make him an invaluable piece.

The Yankees have control over Leiter until 2027, which means if they can unlock his best version this season, they might have landed a steal. His postseason performance showed what he’s capable of, and with a bit of refinement, he could become one of their most trusted arms in late-game situations.