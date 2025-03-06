Yankees toying with unexpected leadoff solution

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been searching for the right answer at the top of their lineup heading into the 2025 season, and they may have landed on a surprising solution. Over the past few days, manager Aaron Boone has tested catcher Austin Wells in the leadoff spot—a move that caught many off guard but might actually have some merit.

Most assumed that Jazz Chisholm or even Jasson Dominguez would be the leading candidates, given their speed and offensive upside. Instead, Wells has been getting reps at the top of the order, suggesting that Boone and the Yankees’ coaching staff see something intriguing in his approach.

Wells’ Leadoff Potential in Yankees’ Lineup

At first glance, Wells doesn’t fit the traditional mold of a leadoff hitter. Last season, the 25-year-old hit .229/.322/.395, with 13 homers, 55 RBIs, and a 105 wRC+ over 414 plate appearances. His sprint speed ranks in just the 31st percentile, meaning he’s not exactly a burner on the basepaths.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

However, what he lacks in speed, he makes up for in patience and plate discipline—two critical factors for a successful leadoff hitter. Wells walked at an 11.4 percent clip last season, significantly better than Chisholm, who is known for his aggressive approach at the plate. Getting on base at a steady rate is one of the most valuable traits for a leadoff hitter, and Wells’ ability to work counts and take pitches could set the tone for the rest of the lineup.

Why Not Chisholm or Dominguez?

Jazz Chisholm and Jasson Dominguez seemed like the natural fits for the leadoff role. Both players bring speed and the ability to make things happen once they reach base. But Boone’s decision to test Wells at the top might be more about balance than anything else.

Both Chisholm and Dominguez bat left-handed, with Dominguez offering switch-hitting capabilities but still developing at the major league level. If Boone wants to stagger his left-handed and right-handed hitters throughout the lineup, it might make more sense to have Wells in the leadoff spot while keeping Chisholm in the heart of the order, where he can do more damage with his power.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another factor to consider is Chisholm’s aggressive nature at the plate. While that style works well in certain situations, it may be better suited for a spot further down, where he can transition into the weaker part of the order and keep the pressure on opposing pitchers.

Numbers That Support the Decision

Despite being a non-traditional option, Wells has some advanced metrics that justify his placement at the top of the order. He ranks in the 70th percentile in chase rate and the 89th percentile in walk percentage. That means he doesn’t expand the strike zone too often and knows how to work a count, which is exactly what you want from the first batter in a lineup.

If Wells can take a step forward offensively and raise his on-base percentage to around 34 percent, he could actually thrive in this role. He also has enough power to capitalize on the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, which could make him an even bigger threat.

Yankees Still Considering All Options

There’s no guarantee that Wells will be the Yankees’ leadoff hitter on Opening Day, but Boone’s willingness to test him there suggests the idea is gaining traction. The Yankees are looking for a mix of patience, power, and the ability to extend at-bats, and Wells checks a lot of those boxes.

Whether he sticks at the top of the order or shifts into a different role, it’s clear the Yankees see him as a key piece of their offense moving forward.