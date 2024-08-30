Yankees’ top prospect ‘in the conversation’ for promotion

The Yankees are gearing up for some pivotal decisions as September approaches. With the roster expansion set for September 1, teams can add additional support ahead of the playoffs, and the Yankees are considering whether to promote top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

The Yankees May Promote Dominguez

Dominguez has made one appearance with the Yankees this season against the Detroit Tigers, facing off against one of the best pitchers in baseball, Tarik Skubal. He struck out three times over four plate appearances, but that small sample shouldn’t determine his fate in the majors this season.

After suffering an oblique injury that kept him out for several weeks, Dominguez had a slow start back in Triple-A but has since begun to ramp up and showcase his usual production.

In August, Dominguez has logged 87 at-bats, hitting .276 with two homers, 12 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. Notably, over the last two weeks, he’s had 50 at-bats, hitting .380, which accounts for much of his recent production. It’s only a matter of time before the Bombers promote him permanently, and with service time suspension starting, the Yankees don’t have to worry about accruing any service time toward his future arbitration.

On Friday, Aaron Boone stated that Dominguez is “in the conversation” for a September promotion, which is exciting news given Alex Verdugo’s inconsistency over the past few months.

Verdugo’s Struggles and Future

Verdugo, 28, is in a contract year, hitting .234/.294/.361, with 11 homers and 54 RBIs, a 15% strikeout rate, and an 8.3% walk rate. Verdugo’s 84 wRC+ suggests he is 16% worse than the average MLB hitter, making him more of a liability than an asset in the field. While his defensive contributions have been a net positive, his offensive consistency has been lacking. Verdugo’s 0.5 WAR would be the worst of his career if the season ended today, and that number has been declining over the past three months.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Weighing the Options for the Playoffs

There’s a serious discussion about Dominguez potentially taking over Verdugo’s role heading into the playoffs. The Yankees know they must make bold moves as they position themselves to win a championship. With Verdugo headed to free agency, Dominguez’s switch-hitting ability provides the team with significant value. However, the Yankees are taking their time with this decision, especially with a number of reinforcements on the way.

Anticipated Returns to Bolster the Roster

The team is also expecting Anthony Rizzo, Ian Hamilton, Clarke Schmidt, Jon Berti, and Cody Poteet to return over the next few weeks. These additions are promising for both the starting lineup and the team’s depth as they prepare for a playoff push.