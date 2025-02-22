Yankees’ top pitching prospect feeling a little ‘relief’ after season ending injury

The Yankees’ top pitching prospect Chase Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery this week, bringing an early end to what was supposed to be a breakout season. While any surgery is a tough pill to swallow, there’s a sense of relief that Hampton finally has a clear path forward after dealing with lingering elbow issues for over a year.

“For Chase, on some level, there’s a little relief for him,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s dealt with things last year and then a little bit of an uphill battle, even this year. But he’s really talented and he’s got a chance to be a really good pitcher. This doesn’t stop that; this just puts a pause on it.”

A Promising Start Cut Short

Hampton, 23, only managed 18.2 innings last season due to a flexor strain in his elbow. When he was on the mound, the results were promising—he posted a 2.41 ERA and flashed the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that made him a top-100 prospect in 2023.

Unfortunately, his arm never fully bounced back. He came into camp feeling healthy and ready to compete, but the pain returned almost immediately after a few pitching sessions. Given his reliance on breaking pitches, there was already significant stress being placed on his arm, making surgery the best long-term option.

A Tough Blow for One of the Yankees’ Best Young Arms

Hampton has been one of the most exciting arms in the Yankees’ system, but injuries have now sidelined him for the better part of two seasons. This setback highlights why the Yankees focused so heavily on pitching in last year’s draft. They anticipated injuries would hit at some point and needed to stockpile arms both for internal development and future trades.

It’s a frustrating delay, but Hampton still has the talent to make an impact once he’s fully recovered. For now, it’s about patience, rehab, and making sure that when he returns, he’s in the best position to succeed.

